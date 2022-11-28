Read full article on original website
New Lamar State College Port Arthur CDL training facility to bring jobs to Southeast Texas
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur held a groundbreaking Wednesday for a facility that will bring thousands of jobs to Southeast Texas. Organizations gathered to celebrate the new LSCPA commercial driving site. Once the facility is completed, commercial drivers will be able to not only train...
KFDM-TV
Customers looking for answers after Jefferson County storage unit fire
Jefferson County — Southeast Texans who used Purely Storage near Nederland are waiting to see what's salvageable after Saturday's fire. Some just want to take pictures, but they're locked out from accessing their units. Water District 10 Fire Chief Lance Wood says the fire started about 9 p.m. Saturday...
The effects a potential rail strike could have on Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Legislation to avert what could have been an economically ruinous freight rail strike won final approval in Congress on Thursday. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by four of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike beginning December 9, 2022.
KFDM-TV
Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)
Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
12newsnow.com
KENNICK'S COMMUNITY: Junior League of Beaumont's 'Main Street Market' is back
There are dozens of vendors ready to get you into the holiday spirit this year at the Junior League of Beaumont's "Main Street Market." JuniorLeagueBeaumont.org/MSM.
Thousands could be closer to justice three years after TPC plant explosion in Port Neches
PORT NECHES, Texas — Thousands of families could be closer to justice years after a 2019 plant explosion rocked the city of Port Neches. Many Southeast Texans will never forget the day the TPC plant exploded in November 2019. The blast damaged hundreds of homes and businesses in Port Neches and even knocked some residents out of their beds.
Program in Southeast Texas helps ex-convicts get a 'second chance at life'
BEAUMONT, Texas — A second chance at life through education is what a specialized school in Beaumont is offering. The program with the Creative Corrections Education Foundation helps ex-convicts get a quality education and build a better life. From electrical to pipe-fitting and welding, students will graduate with the...
fox4beaumont.com
Crews continue working to remove empty tractor trailer from PA canal
PORT ARTHUR — A major recovery effort continues for a second day to remove an 18 wheeler from a Port Arthur canal. The driver somehow managed to escape without injuries Wednesday when the big rig left Highway 73 near Savannah Avenue and ended up in the waterway. The rig...
'The time was right': Southeast Texas Journalist Thomas Taschinger retiring after 43 years in news industry
BEAUMONT, Texas — After more than four decades in the news industry, a journalist who worked for three Southeast Texas news outlets is ready to relax amid his upcoming retirement. Thomas Taschinger announced his upcoming retirement Sunday. Taschinger is the opinion editor for the Beaumont Enterprise and a political...
West Orange Pizza Hut giving away free pizza for a year to first 25 guests on Dec. 2
WEST ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest restaurant franchises in the United States is celebrating a new addition to Orange County. Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating a new Pizza Hut in West Orange. Doors officially opened for guests Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and a grand opening celebration will take place Friday, December 2, 2022.
Power restored for Entergy customers in Hardin County after outage
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — More than 5,000 Hardin County Entergy customers had their power restored after a Thanksgiving day outage. At this time, it us unknown what specifically caused the outage. The outage began around 3:46 p.m. "Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your...
thevindicator.com
Big changes for Liberty County's oldest bank
LIBERTY – Big changes are underway for Liberty County's oldest banking institution and largest local home lender, according to Charles McGuire, Chairman of the Board of the now-former First Liberty National Bank. As of Thursday, Dec. 1, FLNB will be known as First Liberty Bank, officially under the supervision...
Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway
NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic was blocked as crews in Nederland battled a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department, Jefferson County ESD No. 4, Acadian EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Entergy.
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
Longtime Beaumont motor cop serves coffee instead of tickets to support Toys for Tots, celebrate retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops will be serving up coffee instead of citations next week to help raise money for Toys for Tots. You can enjoy a cup of joe served by Beaumont Police officer Kolin Burmaster instead of a speeding ticket on Monday, December 5, 2022.
kjas.com
Teenage girl missing in Orange County
The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
Family fun in Port Arthur for the holidays
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — From toy drives to holiday festivals, to light celebrations, Port Arthur plans to keep your holiday season jam packed with family fun. All holiday community events are free of charge and for all ages. There are still vendor spots available, but the deadlines are approaching.
kjas.com
Loaded log truck rolled into a muddy ditch
A fully loaded log truck somehow rolled into a muddy ditch Monday morning on the far west side of Jasper. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West at Farm to Market Road 777. The truck, owned by Double G Logging in the Call Community, was on the parking...
