The Independent

Is Brazil vs Cameroon on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Brazil face Cameroon looking to continue their impressive start to the World Cup in Qatar and secure a third win from as many games.Tite may well rotate his squad but momentum is key for the knock-out stage of the tournament, as France may well discover after suffering defeat to Tunisa despite remaining group winners.“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.“I try to give them the best conditions to compete at the highest...
Serbia vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Serbia and Switzerland will battle it out for a spot in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, while possibly hoping for a little help from elsewhere in Group G.Serbia come into the game with a point to their name, having fallen to Brazil before drawing with Ghana in a thriller.Meanwhile, Switzerland are better positioned to join Brazil in the knockout rounds, having beaten Cameroon before coming up short against the Selecao.Switzerland would advance with a win here, while a Serbia victory by a three-goal margin would send them through if Brazil simultaneously defeat Cameroon. If Cameroon upset...
Is Serbia vs Switzerland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

