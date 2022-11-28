ALTA SIERRA — The incoming string of storms comes nearly a year after the "snowmageddon" that left foothill communities powerless for weeks.The Nevada County community of Alta Sierra was one of the hardest hit communities in last December's storms, and in some cases, people are just now recovering.Jacoby Waters lives on Alta Sierra Drive and said it took his household months to get up and running."We were out of power for probably a couple months," Waters said. "And then it took us another couple months to get some internet or anything around here."Waters now has his holiday decorations up on...

ALTA SIERRA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO