ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend. The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Northern Lights returns to Crystal Bay, Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Northern Lights festival has returned to Incline Village and Crystal Bay, with an official tree-lighting kick off and day of events beginning Saturday, Dec. 3. The day will begin with a Sip and Snack at the Country Club Center with opportunity to try tasty...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Sierra Sun

North Tahoe PUD to host Winter Surplus Sale

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — The North Tahoe Public Utility District will be hosting its annual Winter Surplus Sale next week, from Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 6-8. All items will be available for viewing and inspection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 6-7, at the NTPUD Base Facility located at 875 National Avenue in Tahoe Vista. A list of items and photos can also be found online at http://www.ntpud.org/surplus.
TAHOE VISTA, CA
2news.com

School Closures/Delays for December 1

Several schools are closed or delayed for Thursday, December 1. All Incline Village schools are closed within the Washoe County School District. There will be no activities or services at school sites, and no classes will be held. All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, (South Lake Tahoe)...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Humane Society toasts long-standing partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is celebrating 10 years of its successful partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing Company. The Truckee-based brewery has been an invaluable partner in HSTT’s mission to improve the lives of pets and people in the region. It all started with one beer collaboration and over the years FiftyFifty has helped save hundreds of animals’ lives, while simultaneously helping the community keep their pets healthy and happy.
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations

STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
STATELINE, NV
CBS Sacramento

Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, snarls mountain traffic

RENO, Nev. — A windy, winter storm packing heavy snow started moving into the Sierra Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe, prompting a backcountry avalanche warning and snarling traffic on Interstate 80 west of Reno.A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Reno and Lake Tahoe.More than a foot of snow is expected around the lake by Friday, with up to 30 inches (75 centimeters) above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), where winds could gust in excess of 100 mph (160 kph), the National...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Give Back Tahoe: Truckee Community Foundation campaign lasts through Dec. 13

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Give Back Tahoe, the end-of-year giving campaign hosted by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, kicks off on Giving Tuesday and lasts through through Dec. 13. When donating during this time, you can increase the chances of your favorite nonprofit winning a challenge grant from the $50,000 in awards raised by TTCF.
TRUCKEE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rain or shine, Auburn's annual Festival of Lights Parade is a go

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce Festival of Lights Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3 – rain or shine. There were times years ago when parade organizers had a second date planned in case of bad weather, but the rain date caused a serious drop in entries, volunteers and crowds, according to Steve Galyardt, chair of the Festival of Lights Parade committee. There was also the year when it rained on the rain date, he said.
AUBURN, CA
Sierra Sun

Obituary: Peggie Wiseman

Peggie Jean Wiseman (née Cox), a real Yankee Doodle Dandy born on July 4, 1935, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Regional Hospital in Reno, Nevada. She was born on a holiday and left us on a holiday – a bittersweet bookend for a life lived in learning, laughing often, helping others and finding the joy and humor in the world around her.
RENO, NV
NBC Bay Area

Storm Expected to Bring In Several Feet of Snow to the Sierra

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra. This includes Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops. The warning went into...
SUSANVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

As storms roll through region, Alta Sierra community remembers last year's "snowmageddon"

ALTA SIERRA — The incoming string of storms comes nearly a year after the "snowmageddon" that left foothill communities powerless for weeks.The Nevada County community of Alta Sierra was one of the hardest hit communities in last December's storms, and in some cases, people are just now recovering.Jacoby Waters lives on Alta Sierra Drive and said it took his household months to get up and running."We were out of power for probably a couple months," Waters said. "And then it took us another couple months to get some internet or anything around here."Waters now has his holiday decorations up on...
ALTA SIERRA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy