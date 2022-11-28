Read full article on original website
Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend. The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sierra Sun
Northern Lights returns to Crystal Bay, Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Northern Lights festival has returned to Incline Village and Crystal Bay, with an official tree-lighting kick off and day of events beginning Saturday, Dec. 3. The day will begin with a Sip and Snack at the Country Club Center with opportunity to try tasty...
Sierra Sun
Palisades Tahoe to host celebration for Base to Base Gondola opening
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — After kicking off the winter season earlier this month, Palisades Tahoe is slated to debut the long-awaited Base to Base Gondola in mid-December with a full day of festivities to ring in a new era at the resort. The Base to Base Gondola Grand Opening...
Sierra Sun
North Tahoe PUD to host Winter Surplus Sale
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — The North Tahoe Public Utility District will be hosting its annual Winter Surplus Sale next week, from Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 6-8. All items will be available for viewing and inspection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 6-7, at the NTPUD Base Facility located at 875 National Avenue in Tahoe Vista. A list of items and photos can also be found online at http://www.ntpud.org/surplus.
KOLO TV Reno
Get one-of-a-kind Christmas presents at the Magic of Santa Craft Faire in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The whole community is invited to the annual Magic of Santa Craft Faire at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center this weekend. Organizers, Dan and Paula Clements from Tanner’s Marketplace, stopped by Morning Break to tell us all about the event’s 43rd year. There will be...
Record-Courier
10:30 a.m. Update: Tonight's fireworks show still a go in Gardnerville
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Gardnerville Town Manager Erik Nilssen said the town is still planning on its fireworks show. While there may be rain or snow in Heritage Park, as long as the wind isn't above 20 mph the fireworks may still be launched. The wind seems to be...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Schools closed, chain controls in effect as snow falls at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow started falling in the early morning hours Thursday at Lake Tahoe. Chain controls are in effect and all schools in the Incline Village, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe areas are closed Thursday, Dec. 1, due to hazardous road and weather conditions. The...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for December 1
Several schools are closed or delayed for Thursday, December 1. All Incline Village schools are closed within the Washoe County School District. There will be no activities or services at school sites, and no classes will be held. All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, (South Lake Tahoe)...
Sierra Sun
Humane Society toasts long-standing partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is celebrating 10 years of its successful partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing Company. The Truckee-based brewery has been an invaluable partner in HSTT’s mission to improve the lives of pets and people in the region. It all started with one beer collaboration and over the years FiftyFifty has helped save hundreds of animals’ lives, while simultaneously helping the community keep their pets healthy and happy.
'Perfect start' to the season: Snow is dumping on Tahoe with more on the way
Officials warned of dangerous driving conditions and avalanches in the Sierra Nevada and Tahoe.
2news.com
New Event Center to be Named ‘Tahoe Blue Center’
It’s being built along Lake Tahoe’s south shore. New Stateline Event Center to be Named 'Tahoe Blue Center'. The Tahoe Blue Center is scheduled to open in July 2023.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations
STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, snarls mountain traffic
RENO, Nev. — A windy, winter storm packing heavy snow started moving into the Sierra Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe, prompting a backcountry avalanche warning and snarling traffic on Interstate 80 west of Reno.A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Reno and Lake Tahoe.More than a foot of snow is expected around the lake by Friday, with up to 30 inches (75 centimeters) above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), where winds could gust in excess of 100 mph (160 kph), the National...
Sierra Sun
Give Back Tahoe: Truckee Community Foundation campaign lasts through Dec. 13
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Give Back Tahoe, the end-of-year giving campaign hosted by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, kicks off on Giving Tuesday and lasts through through Dec. 13. When donating during this time, you can increase the chances of your favorite nonprofit winning a challenge grant from the $50,000 in awards raised by TTCF.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rain or shine, Auburn's annual Festival of Lights Parade is a go
The Auburn Chamber of Commerce Festival of Lights Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3 – rain or shine. There were times years ago when parade organizers had a second date planned in case of bad weather, but the rain date caused a serious drop in entries, volunteers and crowds, according to Steve Galyardt, chair of the Festival of Lights Parade committee. There was also the year when it rained on the rain date, he said.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Peggie Wiseman
Peggie Jean Wiseman (née Cox), a real Yankee Doodle Dandy born on July 4, 1935, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Regional Hospital in Reno, Nevada. She was born on a holiday and left us on a holiday – a bittersweet bookend for a life lived in learning, laughing often, helping others and finding the joy and humor in the world around her.
NBC Bay Area
As storms roll through region, Alta Sierra community remembers last year's "snowmageddon"
ALTA SIERRA — The incoming string of storms comes nearly a year after the "snowmageddon" that left foothill communities powerless for weeks.The Nevada County community of Alta Sierra was one of the hardest hit communities in last December's storms, and in some cases, people are just now recovering.Jacoby Waters lives on Alta Sierra Drive and said it took his household months to get up and running."We were out of power for probably a couple months," Waters said. "And then it took us another couple months to get some internet or anything around here."Waters now has his holiday decorations up on...
