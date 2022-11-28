SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way today as highs climb up into the 30s where we received snow and 40s and 50s where we missed out on it. The wind will still be a little breezy in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota on Thursday. We have a Wind Advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for parts of eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Wind gusts of 45 mph or more will be possible.

19 HOURS AGO