KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire in southwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 3600 block of South Westport Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames from the roof of a building.
dakotanewsnow.com
Salvation Army searching for Red Kettle volunteers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - December is close and red kettles will soon appear throughout communities to make sure those less fortunate can get a proper meal at Christmas. Volunteer bell ringers are needed now through Dec. 24 and you can volunteer as an individual, with a group, or virtually.
dakotanewsnow.com
Little Black Dress Revue will take place Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Broad Cast Theatre will be putting on a production at the ICON Events Hall this coming Saturday. They’ll be teaming with the Lira Dance Theater Company to put on the Little Black Dress Revue.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
How Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank In Helping Stranded Drivers?
When the next snowstorm is expected to impact the Sioux Falls area, will you be prepared? If you become stranded, what are the chances someone will stop and help you?. First of all, you should already know that living in South Dakota you're surrounded by friendly empathetic neighbors. And in most situations, you never have to question if they will do the right thing.
kelo.com
Icy street in Sioux Falls causes fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. Shortly after 1 p.m., fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Scheduling surgeries before the new year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you are experiencing pain, discomfort or another ailment, surgery could be one option to get you back to your old self. In this week’s Avera Medical Minute, Sam Wright sits down with an Avera surgeon to learn more about solutions to your pain.
KELOLAND TV
Update on crash involving garbage truck in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning new details about a crash involving a garbage truck along an icy street in Sioux Falls. The incident started when the garbage truck slid down a hill and hit a pole. The power line then hit a house and started a small fire on the roof.
KELOLAND TV
Get in the holiday spirit with these events across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow falling and Christmas decorations going up, it’s hard not to feel the holiday spirit in KELOLAND. Whether you’re looking to hear Christmas carols or find the best light displays, KELOLAND has compiled a list of events and displays for you to enjoy this holiday season.
KELOLAND TV
Garbage truck hits light pole, SF police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. today near the intersection of 19th Street and Southeastern. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND reporter Carter Schmidt that a garbage truck hit a light pole. Apparently, a car then hit the garbage truck. The crash area...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wind keeps blowing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way today as highs climb up into the 30s where we received snow and 40s and 50s where we missed out on it. The wind will still be a little breezy in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota on Thursday. We have a Wind Advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for parts of eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Wind gusts of 45 mph or more will be possible.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: 25 crashes Tuesday morning as snow fell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snowy, slick road conditions in and around Sioux Falls caused delays and 25 crashes as more than 3 inches of snow fell Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals range from just over an inch up to four inches in some areas. Bonesteel 3″. Burke 4″. Crooks...
KELOLAND TV
Investigators seek cause for Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the western part of the city. Officials say it happened in the 500 block of South Holly Avenue just before 7 o’clock Tuesday morning. Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augie takes a “hop” with beer minor program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - How bright-eyed and bushy-tailed were you for 8:30 a.m. classes in college? Most would say, ‘not so much,’ but for some reason, there was a buzz in the air at Augustana University’s Wagoner Hall on a recent Tuesday at that time.
kelo.com
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion woman dies in Nov. 26 I-29 pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amanda Taylor, 39, of Vermillion is the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 26 crash on Interstate 29 one mile north of North Sioux City, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Taylor was walking in the northbound driving lane of the I-29 when...
brookingsradio.com
Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point
Two men have been arrested in connection to burglaries in Brookings as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in the burglaries. Mall of America security assisted with locating and tracking the suspects on video to a maroon SUV. The Bloomington Police Department identified the license plate of that vehicle using their Automated License Plate Readers.
KELOLAND TV
First measurable snowfall of the season in SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in southeastern KELOLAND are cleaning up the first measurable snowfall of the season. Sioux Falls got 2-3 inches. When the sidewalks and driveways are covered in white, you’ll likely find Shelby Fortin and Ny Thoung outside together. “It’s pretty light and fluffy,”...
kelo.com
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
