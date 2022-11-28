VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sam Bennett scored twice and the Florida Panthers ended a three-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, Gustav Forsling, Ryan Lomberg and Sam Bennett also scored and Spencer Knight made 31 saves. “We’ve got off to pretty good leads in the last few weeks but I thought we did a great job of not just holding on to it, but building off it (tonight),” Tkachuk said. “Everybody stepped up. It’s awesome when three lines can be able to contribute. Well, everybody contributed but three different lines scoring after the first just really set up our night.”

1 HOUR AGO