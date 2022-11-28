ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season

Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.
The Associated Press

Sam Bennett scores twice to help Panthers beat Canucks 5-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sam Bennett scored twice and the Florida Panthers ended a three-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, Gustav Forsling, Ryan Lomberg and Sam Bennett also scored and Spencer Knight made 31 saves. “We’ve got off to pretty good leads in the last few weeks but I thought we did a great job of not just holding on to it, but building off it (tonight),” Tkachuk said. “Everybody stepped up. It’s awesome when three lines can be able to contribute. Well, everybody contributed but three different lines scoring after the first just really set up our night.”
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Puts up power-play assist

Kane notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Kane set up Max Domi's second goal of the game, which got the Blackhawks within one with 1:11 left in regulation. Over the last nine games, Kane has looked a little better with a goal and six assists, though he also has a minus-10 rating in that span. His offense looks like it'll remain suppressed given the lack of talent around the star winger. He's at three goals, 14 helpers (nine on the power play), 68 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 22 outings overall.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Lewin Diaz: Bumped off 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Diaz for assignment Wednesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to another first baseman/designated hitter in Carlos Santana, who finalized a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on Monday. Though a rebuilding Pirates squad looked to be a good spot for the 26-year-old Diaz to potentially play regularly in 2023 and make good on his prospect pedigree, Pittsburgh ultimately won't give him that opportunity. Over multiple stints in the big leagues with the Marlins across each of the three seasons, Diaz produced a .244 wOBA in 343 plate appearances.
