ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Ukrainian doctors perform surgery by flashlight after attack on power grid

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11my71_0jPslcU400

Dramatic pictures from a Ukrainian hospital showed how doctors continued to perform life-saving surgery with a headlamp after Russian attacks on the power grid left hospitals in the dark earlier this month.

Dr. Oleh Duda, a cancer surgeon in Lviv, was in the midst of a complex, dangerous heart surgery when the lights went out at his hospital following a barrage of explosions on Nov. 15.

A generator kicked in after three minutes, but Duda could not afford to pause the major artery procedure on the bleeding patient, and continued to work with the aid of a headlamp, pictures showed.

“These fateful minutes could have cost the patient his life,” the doctor said.

The explosion was so close to the cancer hospital that “the walls were shaking,” and doctors were forced to cancel some 30 procedures that day, according to Duda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIRaz_0jPslcU400
Dr. Oleh Duda shared a photo showing the moment when Russian attacks caused the power to go out as he was performing complicated, dangerous surgery on a bleeding patient in the western Ukraine city of Lviv on Nov. 15.
AP

The deadly missile attacks , which damaged almost half of the country’s energy grid, continued last week in a bid to freeze Ukraine into submission.

The barrage further deteriorated its strained health care system, which had been ravaged by corruption, the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly a year of war.

Doctors had been forced to postpone scheduled procedures and were unable to access online patient records amid the outages, as Ukraine’s medical community faced “its darkest days in the war so far,” the World Health Organization said last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38brcy_0jPslcU400
Ukrainian doctor Oleh Duda poses for photo at the hospital in western city of Lviv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Nov. 26.
AP

Dr. Hans Kluge, the WHO’s European director, predicted that up to 3 million more Ukrainians would flee their homes seeking warmth and safety as the weather turned colder.

Refugees would “face unique health challenges, including respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pneumonia and influenza,” Kluge said in a statement.

“This winter will be life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine,” Kluge predicted.

Heart surgery in Kyiv.
A child is being operated on, and power goes off due to a Russian missile attack.
Surgeons carry on with their batteries and power generators. pic.twitter.com/G1fxWd6Lii

— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 23, 2022

The dire predicament was underscored last week by a video of doctors performing heart surgery on a child by a battery-powered flashlight in Kyiv.

“Rejoice, Russians, a child is on the table and during an operation the lights have gone completely off,” Dr. Boris Todurov, director of the institute in the capital, said in the clip, which was shared to Facebook.

“We will now turn on the generator — unfortunately, it will take a few minutes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iXkr_0jPslcU400
Duda examines a patient at the hospital in Lviv.
AP

Russia continued to deny it was targeting health care facilities, despite a strike on a maternity ward last week that killed a newborn and injured two doctors in the eastern part of the country.

The shelling of an outpatient clinic in Kharkiv also killed two people.

A Kremlin spokesman maintained Russia was only attacking sites “directly or indirectly related to military power” in the wake of the attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXBea_0jPslcU400
Duda (left) speaks with a patient at the Lviv hospital on Nov. 26.
AP

Attacks in Kherson last week led doctors to carry 13-year-old Artur Voblikov up to the sixth floor of a children’s hospital through dark stairwells to amputate his arm.

“The breathing machines don’t work, the X-ray machines don’t work. … There is only one portable ultrasound machine and we carry it around constantly,” said Dr. Volodymyr Malishchuk, head of surgery at the hospital.

The facility’s generator broke down last week, leaving the hospital without heat or electricity for hours. Doctors wrapped newborns in blankets to keep them warm, according to intensive care deputy Dr. Olga Pilyarska.

The conditions also led to the cancellation of surgeries at the children’s hospital.

“No one will put a patient on an operating table when temperatures are below zero,” said Dr. Maya Mendel.

Ukraine officials said they would not shut down hospitals under any circumstances. Instead, health care providers would “optimize the use of space and accumulate everything that’s necessary in smaller areas” to make heating easier, according to Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

Liashko said diesel or gas generators have been provided to all Ukrainian hospitals, and in the coming weeks an additional 1,100 generators sent by the country’s Western allies will be delivered to the hospitals as well. Currently, hospitals have enough fuel to last seven days, the minister said. Still, the minister said more reinforcements were needed.

“The generators are designed to work for a short period of time — three to four hours,” but power outages can last up to three days, Liashko said.

“The war has affected every doctor in Ukraine, be it in the west or in the east, and the level of pain we’re facing every day is hard to measure,” Duda said.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war so far, says Zelensky aide

Ukraine’s armed forces have lost around 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s war against the country, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.The top Ukrainian officials said that the war-hit country is “open in talking about the number of dead” and added that more soldiers have been injured than had died.This comes as Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end...
New York Post

Vladimir Putin made ‘huge mistake’ with Ukraine war, Emmanuel Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron this week said that negotiation with Russia could still end the war in Ukraine — and that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion was a “huge mistake” based on “a fake narrative.” Macron made the statements in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulus broadcast Thursday. “I think that President Putin made a huge mistake by launching this war,” the French president said. “He decided on his own, based on a fake narrative, saying ‘NATO will use Ukraine to attack Russia,’ which is totally wrong.” Asked by Stephanopoulos if a leader who acted that way could be trusted as a...
New York Post

Russian cryptocurrency billionaire killed in helicopter crash

A Russian billionaire has died in a helicopter crash near the French-Italian border, marking the latest sudden death of a figure in the cryptocurrency world. Vyacheslav Taran, 53, founder of Forex Club and president of the Libertex Group, was the sole passenger of a helicopter that crashed in Villefranche-sur-Mer this weekend, according to multiple reports. “It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and Chairman of Board of Directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash,” the firm, which bills itself as a leading foreign exchange and crypto trading platform, said in a statement. Taran was traveling...
New York Post

Iranians face retribution after World Cup loss against USA, experts say

Iran’s national soccer team faces retribution in the Islamic Republic after coming up short in Tuesday’s showdown against the United States, experts told The Post. Mike Baker, a former CIA covert operations officer, said the Iranian players are stuck in an “untenable position” after their much-hyped match against the United States, which defeated Iran 1-0 to advance to the knockout round of 16. “Given what we’ve seen from the Iranian regime … they’ve shown themselves to be brutal and there’s no reason to believe they’re going to suddenly become rational,” Baker said. In their opening match against England last week, Iran’s players...
New York Post

Russian forces give up position across from liberated Kherson on war’s ‘southern front’: Kyiv

Russian forces have pulled back from fortified positions along the bank of the Dnipro River across from the recently liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. The reports, if confirmed, could indicate a Russian withdrawal from what has become the war’s de facto southern front. “A decrease in the number of Russian soldiers and military equipment is observed in the settlement of Oleshky,” the Ukrainian military said Thursday, referring to a town across the Dnipro from Kherson city. The military added that Russian troops had apparently withdrawn from other settlements in the Kherson province and “dispersed in forest strips.” The Dnipro River,...
New York Post

Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history

President Biden all but declared himself as the greatest president in America’s history on Wednesday. “I tell you what,” the president said. “No one’s ever done as much as president as this administration’s doing. Period.” Biden spoke during the White House Tribal Nations Summit, which was to feature new announcements and efforts to put new policies in place that support Tribal communities. The summit, which takes place at the Department of the Interior, gives tribal leaders the opportunity to engage with top U.S. officials on ways to strengthen nation-to-nation relationships and ensure indigenous communities endure for years to come. As Biden spoke during the opening day of the...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy