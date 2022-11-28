Read full article on original website
Related
The longest penalty shootouts in World Cup history
The 2022 World Cup knockouts will soon begin which means more penalty shootout drama is surely afoot. Here's a recollection of the two longest shootouts in World Cup history.
Argentina & Poland qualify from Group C; Mexico fall short in thrilling fashion
Roundup of the final set of games in World Cup Group C as Argentina faced Poland and Mexico battled Saudi Arabia - all four teams were each in with a chance of making the last 16 prior to kick-off.
Australia 1-0 Denmark: Player ratings as Socceroos reach World Cup knockouts
Player ratings from the World Cup clash between Australia and Denmark.
How can Spain qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
Spain have their destiny in their own hands as they seek to get into the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Senegal: Things to know about England's World Cup last 16 opponents
Interesting facts about Senegal ahead of their World Cup clash with England.
What happens if a World Cup knockout game ends in a draw?
How extra time and penalties will come into play at the 2022 World Cup.
Twitter reacts as USMNT triumphs 1-0 over Iran to qualify for knockout round
The US men's national team triumphed 1-0 over Iran, as a goal from Christian Pulisic solidified the American side's place in the Round of 16.
Andres Guardado gives Mexico injury update ahead of Saudi Arabia clash
Mexican national team captain Andres Guardado gave an injury update, after exiting the match against Argentina on Saturday in the 40th minute with an injury.
South Korea vs Portugal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing South Korea vs Portugal at the World Cup, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina reaching World Cup knockouts
Lionel Messi speaks after Argentina qualify for World Cup last 16 by beating Poland.
Gerardo Martino insists Mexico 'not afraid' ahead of must-win clash vs Saudi Arabia
The Mexican men’s national team stands at risk of elimination ahead of the Group C clash against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Argentina predicted lineup vs Australia - World Cup
Argentina's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Australia.
Poland 0-2 Argentina: Player ratings La Albiceleste make it through to knockout stages
Poland 0-2 Argentina: Player ratings La Albiceleste make it through to knockout stages.
Costa Rica 2-4 Germany: Player ratings as Hansi Flick's side exit the World Cup
Match report & player ratings from Costa Rica 2-4 Germany at the World Cup.
Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico: Player ratings as El Tri crash out after manic thriller
Player ratings from the World Cup clash between Saudi Arabia and Mexico.
Tata Martino steps down as Mexico head coach following World Cup exit
Tata Martino has stepped down as head coach of the Mexican national team following their exit from the 2022 World Cup.
Tunisia 1-0 France: Player ratings as Eagles of Carthage knocked out of World Cup despite shock win
Player ratings from Tunisia 1-0 France at the World Cup.
Kai Havertz delivers brutal assessment of Germany's 'horror movie' World Cup exit
Kai Havertz has opened up on the 'bitter' feeling of Germany being eliminated at the group stage of the World Cup for a second successive tournament.
Cameroon vs Brazil - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Brazil's final Group G game against Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Canada 1-2 Morocco: Player ratings as Atlas Lions reach World Cup knockouts for first time since 1986
Morocco booked their place in the World Cup knockout stages for the first time since 1986 with a 2-1 win over Canada on Thursday.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0