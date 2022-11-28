Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Best Dell Cyber Week Deals on Alienware Gaming PCs, Laptops, Monitors
Dell's Cyber Monday sale continues for Cyber Week, which starts now and continues through this weekend. There are still some great deals on Alienware and Dell XPS gaming PCs, Alienware and Dell G-series gaming laptops, gaming consoles, monitors, and electronics. Of particular note, for the first time ever the 2022-2023 Alienware Aurora R15 PC with the new 13th gen Intel Raptor Lake CPU and GeForce RTX 4090 CPU is on sale with a 10% off coupon code. That brings the price down to under $4K, still out of reach for most people, but a hefty $450 discount nonetheless. Check out the deals below.
IGN
These Black Friday Video Game Deals Are Still Live
It was a pretty good Black Friday/Cyber Monday for anyone in the market for video games, accessories, and consoles. There were a number of deals on popular hardware, and deep discounts on some surprisingly recent games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately, now that the fire sale holidays are behind us, most of the deals have gone the way of the dodo. However, some great video game deals remain at some retailers. We've flipped through all the deals to find what's left in the ashes of Black Friday. You'll find some real gems below, but don't expect them to stick around much longer.
IGN
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Review
No stranger to the increasingly crowded and competitive gaming headset market, HyperX has consistently stood out, dependably delivering quality performance, long-lasting comfort, and durable designs across its line of mid to high-end models. With its recently released Cloud Stinger 2 – an update of the company's popular budget-minded Cloud Stinger – the reliable brand attempts to again hit that same trifecta at a fraction of the cost.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2022 Include Biomutant, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and More
PlayStation Plus is a membership that not only provides PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players with online multiplayer accessibilities, they also provide a bunch of free titles every month along with some exclusive discounts. PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for the month of December have been announced, and they include Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition and Biomutant.
Comments / 0