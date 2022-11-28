Read full article on original website
Monster Hunter Rise - Announce Trailer
The gates to Kamura are opening up for even more Hunters! Monster Hunter Rise comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, and PS4 on Jan 20!. The massive expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, launches in Spring 2023.
Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz - Official Limited Edition Collection Trailer
Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz are two different-styled shooters in one great collection. Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo is a vertically scrolling ‘score’ focused shooter set in an apocalyptic mechanized world. Dezatopia is a classic arcade-styled horizontal shooter with a huge assortment of content, which offers both value and an amazing experience. Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz are out now on the Nintendo eShop and pre-orders for the physical editions can be placed from December 4, 2022.
Inscryption - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Inscryption is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Launch Trailer
Marvel's Avengers Update 2.7 brings a new playable Hero, Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission, Cloning Lab, where players team up to take on a newly revitalized MODOK in one of the game’s toughest end-game challenges. Marvel's Avengers Update 2.7 and The Winter Soldier are available now.
Dead by Daylight - Official Deck The Trials Collection Trailer
In Dead by Daylight, the Deck The Trials Collection has arrived, featuring new Outfits inspired by fairy tales and cold cozy nights. All Deck The Trials Outfits are available in the in-game store from December 1 until January 4, 2023.
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
Super Mario Movie Direct: It Looks Great! - NVC 639
Nintendo surprised us with a new look at the Super Mario Movie this week, and it actually got us all more excited than the previous reveal. That's just good marketing, friends. We also talk about the glaring performance problems with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how some of our favorite games haven't always had the best, or even good, performance. On top of that Seth makes a compelling case for Sonic Frontiers as Game of the Year.
Railbound: Nintendo Switch - Official Launch Trailer
Railbound is a comfy track-bending puzzle game about a pair of dogs on a train journey around the world. Join, sever, and rearrange railways across different beautiful landscapes. Use tracks, tunnels, barriers, and more to connect carriages in the right order and help passengers reach their destinations.
North Province (Area One) Trainer Battles
The North Province Area One in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is sandwiched between Glaseado Mountain, Tagtree Thicket, and North Province (Area Two). The trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 47-56. Winning against six trainers in the area will grant you a Stone Edge TM. Want to go back...
The Canyons - Treasure Map 1 - Vultures Gold
The first Treasure Map of Alfheim, and indeed the game, is found after you complete the Groa’s Secret quest and a way is opened up to the Alfheim desert. Head through the door to the right of the Mystic Gateway and head forward to the collection of dead Dark Elves: the Treasure Map will be among them.
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Official Accolades Trailer
Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection has received a ton of praise from players, journalists, and game reviewers. Watch for some quick highlights.
The Callisto Protocol Review
A proper remake might be rising from the grave next year, but the festering corpse of Dead Space has come lurching back to life early in the form of The Callisto Protocol. This spiritual successor to the sci-fi survival horror series recreates the haunting blood-streaked hallways and space zombie-slaying hallmarks first established on the USG Ishimura back in 2008, and injects the gore with more awe than ever before thanks to some strikingly detailed splashes of blood and guts. Unfortunately, while the mutant dismemberment has never been more vivid, The Callisto Protocol’s shortcomings appear just as clearly. Occasional control annoyances, imbalanced combat, and a general absence of innovation result in a roughly eight-hour massacre that’s gratifyingly gruesome, but never quite as great as the series that inspired it.
Company of Heroes 3: The Final Preview
We take one last hands-on look at Company of Heroes 3 ahead of its February 23 release date now that its narrative has finally merged with its gameplay in the stretch run of development. Previewed by Leana Hafer.
How to Update Pokemon Violet and Scarlet (Patch Notes)
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet, like many games, will have "patches" and updates released. These updates will address bugs and issues and will occasionally add new features. Here's how to update Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet and a log of patch notes. The most recent patch, Ver. 1.1.0, is now...
How Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s ‘The Last Chapter’ Update Sets up Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla released all the way back in Fall of 2020 and has consistently received a slew of updates and DLC. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s final update is here, fittingly named “The Last Chapter”, and is meant to finally sunset Eivor’s long-running story – but it actually does a bit more than that. We all know the next Assassin’s Creed game is coming in 2023, titled “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”, and it appears that The Last Chapter DLC further ties the two games together. Watch the video to find out how, but beware, it will fully spoil the ending of The Last Chapter, and Valhalla’s main story as well.
Top 10 Movie Heroes of All Time | A CineFix Movie List
In this thrilling edition of CineFix Movie Lists, our intrepid cinephiles attempt to create the ultimate movie hero! Not content to just rattle off 10 different kinds of heroes, this list looks to layer one trait on top of the others to slowly assemble a character that represents everything we could ask for from a cinematic champion. So here are our picks for 10 heroic characters with traits that add up to the… you know what, let’s just stick with the headline, the 10Best Movie Heroes of All Time!
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
Let's School - Announcement Trailer
If you've ever thought, "I can run my school better than this," then Let's School is your chance to do so. It's a management sim in which "players have the power to control every aspect of their school from initial construction to day-to-day operations" in order to ensure that your students get the best grades they can and you get more funding for next year. Let's School is due out in early 2023 on PC. Wishlist it on Steam if you're interested: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1937500/Lets_School/
AC Valhalla: The Last Chapter Walkthrough, part 2: Last Goodbyes
This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Last Goodbyes main quest of Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Last Chapter.
The Best PlayStation Character: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Since its first console was originally released in Japan in 1994, PlayStation has captured the hearts and minds of millions of gamers around the world. Alongside world-class gameplay and cutting-edge graphics, the stories and the characters that inhabit them have been paramount to its success. However, there have been a lot of characters over the years, and it can be tough to know who is the best of the best. So this is exactly why we asked for your help to decide this matter once and for all.
