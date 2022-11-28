Student, bus driver remain in hospital following Magoffin County bus crash

One student and the driver in a Magoffin County bus crash two weeks ago still remain hospitalized, the local school district said in an update on Friday.

On the morning of Nov. 14, a school bus containing 18 students went over an embankment while traveling west on Route 40 in Magoffin County. Eleven students were released from the hospital the same day of the crash and several more have trickled out of care in the two weeks since the accident.

“Thank you to everyone for the support that you have shown these families,” the Magoffin County School District wrote in an update on Facebook. “Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

The students aboard the bus ranged from elementary up through high school. The bus driver was a woman who had worked for the district for a few years, Magoffin County Superintendent Christopher Meadows said after the crash .

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.