Ukraine news – live: Kyiv lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war so far, says Zelensky aide
Ukraine’s armed forces have lost around 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s war against the country, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.The top Ukrainian officials said that the war-hit country is “open in talking about the number of dead” and added that more soldiers have been injured than had died.This comes as Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end...
Police detonate explosive envelope delivered to U.S. Embassy in Madrid
An explosive envelope that was delivered at the gate of the U.S. Embassy in Madrid was detonated in a controlled environment without injury, two U.S. officials said Thursday. Over the past couple of days, similar explosive letters were sent to other locations throughout Spain, including the Spanish Defense Ministry. "We...
Congress is right to block the threat of a rail strike
Everything that Americans produce or import has to be transported from one place to another, usually by rail or truck and often partway by both. Freight rail has the specific job of moving heavy, bulky goods and commodities, such as crude oil and coal, chemicals, large machinery, fabricated metals and many foodstuffs on which every American depends.
Senate approves deal to avoid rail strike
As President Biden prepares for his first state dinner with a foreign leader, French President Emmanuel Macron, the Senate approved a deal to avoid a crippling railroad strike. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details from Washington.Dec. 2, 2022.
U.S. and Asian allies impose new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test
WASHINGTON — The United States, South Korea and Japan have imposed sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country’s weapons programs after Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missile test last month. The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday named the individuals as Jon Il Ho, Yu...
State dinner niceties can't erase simmering U.S.-France tensions
PARIS — The White House is rolling out the red carpet for French President Emmanuel Macron — again. The French leader is the rare recipient of two state receptions within four years under two successive presidents. An Élysée Palace official briefing the press ahead of the trip was...
Fmr. CIA director: Possibility of ‘bloodshed on the streets of Iran’
“I do think that there’s going to be increasing clashes,” NBC News senior national security and intelligence analyst John Brennan says about the country’s ongoing protests on Meet the Press NOW. Dec. 1, 2022.
