Ukraine news – live: Kyiv lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war so far, says Zelensky aide

Ukraine’s armed forces have lost around 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s war against the country, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.The top Ukrainian officials said that the war-hit country is “open in talking about the number of dead” and added that more soldiers have been injured than had died.This comes as Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end...
Police detonate explosive envelope delivered to U.S. Embassy in Madrid

An explosive envelope that was delivered at the gate of the U.S. Embassy in Madrid was detonated in a controlled environment without injury, two U.S. officials said Thursday. Over the past couple of days, similar explosive letters were sent to other locations throughout Spain, including the Spanish Defense Ministry. "We...
Congress is right to block the threat of a rail strike

Everything that Americans produce or import has to be transported from one place to another, usually by rail or truck and often partway by both. Freight rail has the specific job of moving heavy, bulky goods and commodities, such as crude oil and coal, chemicals, large machinery, fabricated metals and many foodstuffs on which every American depends.
Senate approves deal to avoid rail strike

As President Biden prepares for his first state dinner with a foreign leader, French President Emmanuel Macron, the Senate approved a deal to avoid a crippling railroad strike. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details from Washington.Dec. 2, 2022.
