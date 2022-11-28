ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

12-year-old found dead in abandoned home after Russian roulette, Mississippi cops say

By Simone Jasper
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

A 12-year-old was found dead in an abandoned home after a round of Russian roulette, Mississippi news outlets reported.

Markell Noah was playing the dangerous game before being shot early Friday, Nov. 25, the Jackson Police Department told WAPT.

The child was reported missing and later was found dead at a house on Audubon Place, according to news outlets.

Now, police have arrested several people in connection to the 12-year-old’s death. Two children were charged with murder , and an adult faced a charge of accessory after the fact, according to WJTV and other TV stations.

Police told WLBT that an investigation is ongoing . Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

The Jackson Police Department didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on Nov. 28.

Seven shot when gunfire erupts over dice game, leaving one dead, Mississippi cops say

Grandfather shoots 18-year-old grandson multiple times, Mississippi police say

Comments / 2

Meal Black
3d ago

Why would you take that child to an abandoned house and drop it like it's trash some of you are sick in the head playing with a gun it's no joke!!!!

Reply
2
 

