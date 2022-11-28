12-year-old found dead in abandoned home after Russian roulette, Mississippi cops say

A 12-year-old was found dead in an abandoned home after a round of Russian roulette, Mississippi news outlets reported.

Markell Noah was playing the dangerous game before being shot early Friday, Nov. 25, the Jackson Police Department told WAPT.

The child was reported missing and later was found dead at a house on Audubon Place, according to news outlets.

Now, police have arrested several people in connection to the 12-year-old’s death. Two children were charged with murder , and an adult faced a charge of accessory after the fact, according to WJTV and other TV stations.

Police told WLBT that an investigation is ongoing . Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

The Jackson Police Department didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on Nov. 28.

