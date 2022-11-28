Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
thestokesnews.com
Christmas in Danbury set for Sunday
Area towns and communities are marking the beginning of the Christmas season in all sorts of ways, with parades, tree lightings, and other activities. Danbury is no different. On Sunday music, shopping, Santa and more will be available to area residents and visitrs alike when the town joins with the Stokes County Arts Council and Artists Way Café & Bakery to officially kick off the holiday season in the Stokes County seat.
Enjoy the Festival of Lights in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — December is here, which means holiday events across the Triad are kicking off. That’s especially tree in Downtown Greensboro, where loads of holiday fun will be taking place throughout December. Zack Matheny, President and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, joined FOX8 to talk about upcoming events. FOX8 is a sponsor of […]
rhinotimes.com
Servant’s Heart and CityServe Hosting Christmas Groceries Giveaway
Servant’s Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad are teaming up this year to help get free groceries into the hands and stomachs of those facing financial challenges this Christmas. The event, called “Christmas From The Heart,” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to...
Free toys, bicycles, coats, and a warm meal for families this Christmas
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A toy for every child on Christmas morning and a coat to stay warm when it's cold at night. Piedmont Rescue Mission in Burlington is spreading Christmas cheer to Triad children. The group is giving away children's bicycles, toys, and food boxes on Monday, December 19....
Festival of Lights returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again. Downtown Greensboro is hosting their Festival of Lights. For more than 35 years, Greensboro has hosted this event and this year is no different. Filled with performances from local groups, a tree lighting, and a sing-along it's a great way to kick off the holiday season.
smittysnotes.com
December Girls Night Out! – Dec. 7th
Decorated to the nines for the Holidays, Butcher & Bull is the perfect spot to enjoy a much-needed Holiday Central Girls’ Night Out! Take advantage of amazing specials and meet up with some friends you haven’t seen in a while!. Butcher & Bull | Wednesday, December 7th |...
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and hosted by Northeast Stokes Fire Department, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony on this Saturday at 6 p.m. Toys and non-perishable food items will be collected onsite for a toy drive, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. Pictures with Santa will be available. Digital image can be sent via e-mail or text from the Ruritan photographer with $10 valued donation to Toy or Food Drive.
smittysnotes.com
Jaycees Holiday Parade – Dec. 3rd
The annual Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday parade will be held on Saturday Dec 3, 2022.. The parade will begin at the corner of Spruce and 4th, travel down 4th street, turn right at Liberty street and end at Corpening Plaza, where the tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6 pm.
chathamstartribune.com
Eden antique mall is filled with unique vendors of many types of collectibles
Anyone who loves shopping for antiques and hard to find collectibles for their private collections will no doubt love to put Blue Octopus Antiques & Artisans in Eden on their “must see” list, especially as the holiday season approaches. Co-owner Todd Pearson explains how he and co-owner JaRonn...
My Fox 8
Christmas treat recipes at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis’ the season for sweet treats!. That’s what we’re cooking up on this Recipe Wednesday at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem!. optional ½ tsp flavoring of your choice (peppermint, vanilla, liquor, etc) any toppings of your choice (toasted coconut, crushed peppermint, oreo...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
Triad country artist will be grand marshal in Asheboro Christmas parade
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Singer-Songwriter Stephanie Quayle is looking forward to being the grand marshal in Asheboro’s Dec. 2 Christmas parade. The appearance comes on the heels of the release of her new album “On the Edge.” “I’ve been making albums…since I was like 16 or 17 years old, so this is the one I […]
Family is everything: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — "When we have each other, we have everything." Family is one of the greatest gifts we can ever have. They are there for us to lean on in a time of need. They support us in our greatest and weakest moments. Though we may not live in the same city or even the same state, we always find a way to come together.
WXII 12
While for some it's the 'happiest time of year,' holidays not so cheery for others
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a merry, bright and joyous time for many. However, for others, it can be one of the most difficult times of the year. "We know that two-thirds of individuals who live with depression and anxiety do tend to feel much more increased stressors during the holidays," said Andy Hagler, executive director of the Forsyth County Mental Health Association.
247Sports
Lead dog. N.C. A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine to lead local Christmas parade this Friday
The North Carolina A&T State University Blue and Gold Marching Machine remains in high demand. Before the B&GMM heads out west to perform in the Rose Bowl parade they will be headlining a parade a little closer to home. The B&GMM will be leading the City of Mebane's Christmas Parade...
forsythwoman.com
Forsyth Foodie: Butcher & Bull Steakhouse
In early November, three Forsyth Woman ladies and I entered Butcher & Bull Steakhouse expecting a delicious meal, but when we arrived, our expectations were more than exceeded. We were greeted by the personable general manager Chris Hammer, who describes Butcher & Bull as a “steakhouse with swagger,” a suitable synopsis of the chic décor which gives the restaurant a modern flair in contrast to the ambiance of a classic, rustic steakhouse. Chris encouraged each of us to enjoy our evening and start off with a craft cocktail, to which I happily obliged and ordered the refreshing Lavender Margarita to get the night started.
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
Firefighters save Burlington home after piece of clothing got too hot, set other clothes on fire
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A house caught fire in Burlington after an article of clothing got too hot in the dryer and started smoldering. According to the Burlington Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Herman Blue Court just after midnight on Tuesday. They arrived on the scene around four minutes after being […]
This Is North Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in North Carolina.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell native reconnects with care giving
Recently the Chamber was able to visit with a new member, Hendlee Home Health, owned by Sonya Henderson. A Caswell native, Sonya, owns and operates Hendlee Home Health in Reidsville and is expanding into Caswell County. Getting back involved in this rural area where she grew up is important to her. Sonya has spent time working with community groups, older youth, and the American Heart Association. She is committed to helping youth plug into the community. In fact, she mentors her niece regularly and has been assisting her develop entrepreneurial skills by attending events where she can provide face painting services.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 1