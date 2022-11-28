As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. Meanwhile, police late Wednesday clarified that they still do not know if any of the victims were targeted. "The only cure to pain is love - it's the only thing that's going to to heal us; it's the only thing that's going to heal you," Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. "That will make a difference, and that's...

