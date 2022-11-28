ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man dragged another man out of a wrecked vehicle late Friday night moments before it burst into flames. 21-year-old Alexyz Mayorga said he was driving back from Downtown El Paso when he noticed a car swerving in between lanes in front of him. Later on, Mayorga said he The post El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com

Crash in Santa Teresa sends 3 to hospital

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Santa Teresa Friday night, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. Two cars collided at Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt Rd. The individuals have non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. Sunland Park Police...
cbs4local.com

Gateway West near Hawkins closed after semi-truck fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a semi-truck on fire Friday morning. TxDOT cameras showed emergency crews and police blocking off all lanes on Gateway West before Hawkins, near the Fountains at Farah because of the fire. The fire happened at 5 a.m. and no...
cbs4local.com

Police arrest man accused of shooting outside of east El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 27-year-old man was arrested and accused of shooting a person outside of an eastside bar, according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso. The El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit took custody of Ricardo Llamas on Monday. The shooting took place outside Bad...
cbs4local.com

DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
KTSM

Man wanted for homicide apprehended at Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man sought in Colorado and with an outstanding arrest warrant, was apprehended at the Ysleta border crossing by Customs and Border Protection Officers. On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen, arrived at the port of entry via the vehicle lanes and CBP’s primary inspection system revealed […]
KTSM

El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov.  11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
cbs4local.com

Fort Bliss breaks ground on center to treat traumatic brain injuries, PTSD

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF), and Fort Bliss’ William Beaumont Army Medical Center broke ground on a new center that will diagnose and treat Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) in regional active-duty service members at Fort Bliss. The Intrepid...
