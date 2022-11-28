Read full article on original website
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding Migrants
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military Base
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face Impeachment
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in December
El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man dragged another man out of a wrecked vehicle late Friday night moments before it burst into flames. 21-year-old Alexyz Mayorga said he was driving back from Downtown El Paso when he noticed a car swerving in between lanes in front of him. Later on, Mayorga said he The post El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames appeared first on KVIA.
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
El Paso Police Department search for two men who fired weapons inside west side bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso needs your help searching for two men who opened fire inside a west side bar at the Cincinnati Entertainment District. According to the El Paso Police Department two men were kicked out of College Dropout Bar located on 207...
Man saves driver from burning car after it rolls over in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
Crash in Santa Teresa sends 3 to hospital
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Santa Teresa Friday night, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. Two cars collided at Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt Rd. The individuals have non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. Sunland Park Police...
Gateway West near Hawkins closed after semi-truck fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a semi-truck on fire Friday morning. TxDOT cameras showed emergency crews and police blocking off all lanes on Gateway West before Hawkins, near the Fountains at Farah because of the fire. The fire happened at 5 a.m. and no...
Police arrest man accused of shooting outside of east El Paso bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 27-year-old man was arrested and accused of shooting a person outside of an eastside bar, according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso. The El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit took custody of Ricardo Llamas on Monday. The shooting took place outside Bad...
Rescue Mission of El Paso overcapacity, urges city to grant permission for vacant building
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to spend the night out on the streets as federal agents provisionally released them. Many migrants tried their luck getting into a local shelters but they're over capacity. Migrants made makeshift tents with cardboards and bundled up with blankets and clothes that...
DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
Migrants out on El Paso streets again; bus companies, shelters overwhelmed
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The story of migrants on the streets of El Paso repeats itself. Federal agents continued to provisionally release migrants and many were unsponsored and had to spend nights out on the streets. A spokesperson for the city of El Paso said CBP had told...
Las Cruces Police Officers offer safety tips after porch pirate caught in the act
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is encouraging residents to take steps to protect their packages after they caught a man trying to steal a parcel from outside a home. Police arrested 34-year-old Gabriel J. Sierra Wednesday after officers saw him approach a home and...
El Paso ice cream shop employs individuals with intellectual, developmental disabilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new ice cream shop in El Paso is employing teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Howdy Homemade, located at 601 N Oregon St., was started by Tom Landis in Dallas in December 2015. Adam Tirres, program officer for the El Paso...
Border Patrol agents rescue 25 smuggled migrants in 'knock and talk' investigation
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued 25 smuggled migrants during a "knock and talk" investigation. Agents from Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations El Paso and deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office led the investigation. The law enforcement officers showed up...
Man wanted for homicide apprehended at Ysleta Port of Entry
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man sought in Colorado and with an outstanding arrest warrant, was apprehended at the Ysleta border crossing by Customs and Border Protection Officers. On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen, arrived at the port of entry via the vehicle lanes and CBP’s primary inspection system revealed […]
El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov. 11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
Sunland Park mayor out of office for more than 6 weeks for conference, personal time
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — The Mayor of Sunland Park, Javier Perea, has been out of the office in another country for more than six weeks and will continue to be out for a little while longer, according to a copy of his schedule obtained by CBS4. Perea has...
Aurellia's Brewery to have its beer available in El Paso grocery stores
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Aurellia’s Brewery, a local brewery in El Paso Texas, will be the first local brewery in 60 years to have its beer available in El Paso grocery stores. This is a historic day for El Paso and an exciting one for Aurellia’s,” said...
Fort Bliss breaks ground on center to treat traumatic brain injuries, PTSD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF), and Fort Bliss’ William Beaumont Army Medical Center broke ground on a new center that will diagnose and treat Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) in regional active-duty service members at Fort Bliss. The Intrepid...
Sheriff comments on DA resignation; calls for requirement reform of those seeking office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles released a statement on the resignation of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. Wiles said there needs to be an improvement in the "qualifications and requirements for an individual who seeks public office." "Until that occurs, it is...
El Paso man enters not guilty plea for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach entered a not-guilty plea in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday. David Arredondo, 47, pleaded not guilty to the following eight counts:. Count 1: Civil disorder. Count...
