EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man dragged another man out of a wrecked vehicle late Friday night moments before it burst into flames. 21-year-old Alexyz Mayorga said he was driving back from Downtown El Paso when he noticed a car swerving in between lanes in front of him. Later on, Mayorga said he The post El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO