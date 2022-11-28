Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Benzinga
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
Benzinga
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Benzinga
Short Interest Sector Focus: Financial Services Sector
As of the close of business on Wednesday, 11/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Financial Services sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Financial Services sector stands at 1.53%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Benzinga
Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits
Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
Benzinga
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Benzinga
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. eHealth EHTH shares moved upwards by 25.56% to $4.47 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 363.7% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.3 million.
Benzinga
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
How to Invest Like an Insider
The numbers are in, and they do all the talking. Corporate insiders’ stock purchases have beaten the S&P 500 by an average of 5% from 2015 to 2020, according to an analysis by TipRanks. If that doesn’t sound like much, consider that the typical equity investor has managed an...
Benzinga
5 Salesforce Analysts Offer Their Takes On Q3 Print, Taylor's Departure As Co-CEO
Bret Taylor’s departure creates “a new ripple in the narrative,” one analyst said. The company seems to be ahead of its cost reduction target, another analyst stated. Salesforce Inc CRM recently reported its third-quarter results and that Bret Taylor will step down as co-CEO. Here's how analysts...
Benzinga
AMC Entertainment Reaches For The Treetops: Can The Retail Favorite Reclaim This Key Level?
AMC's short interest has been increasing, increasing the chance of a short squeeze. Bullish traders want to see AMC reclaim the 200-day SMA over the coming trading days. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC opened slightly lower on Thursday before surging over 25% at one point to tag the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
Benzinga
Where Vertiv Holdings Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Vertiv Holdings VRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Snowflake
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Snowflake SNOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Snowflake has an average price target of $199.69 with a high of $248.00 and a low of $140.00.
Benzinga
Silvergate Highlighted In New Short Report: 'Potential Regulatory Infractions' Not Fully Recognized By Market
A new short report is pointing out problems at Silvergate Capital Corp SI, a cryptocurrency-friendly bank that has seen its stock price fall in 2022. What Happened: The cryptocurrency industry has fallen under pressure for regulation after the collapse and bankruptcy of the cryptocurrency platform FTX. That impact could be...
Benzinga
After-Hours Action: Why Marvell Technology Stock Is Tumbling
Marvell Technology Inc MRVL shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company turned in worse-than-expected financial results, issued guidance below estimates, and warned of a negative impact from "inventory reductions." What Happened: Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average...
Benzinga
Designer Brands Plummets After Q3 Miss, FY22 EPS Outlook Cut
Designer Brands Inc DBI reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.4% year-on-year to $865.02 million, missing the consensus of $866.65 million. Comparable sales rose 3.0% on top of comparable sales of 40.8% for 3Q21. Adjusted EPS of $0.67 missed the analyst consensus of $0.72. Gross profit margin contracted 370 basis...
Benzinga
Snowflake Analysts Remain Bullish Post Q3 Results Amid Volatility
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Snowflake Inc SNOW and reduced the price target from $240 to $165. Snowflake demonstrated strong growth in Q3, with product revenue growing 67% Y/Y while revenue upside flowed through to operating profit and adjusted free cash flow. However, the company provided Q4...
Benzinga
Splunk's Improved Margins Likely Support Shares In Current Environment, Analysts Say
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK and reduced the price target from $118 to $100. Splunk's 3Q earnings release demonstrated the model's substantial leverage, where the company's Revenue outperformance and expense controls drove an Operating Margin of 21.3% compared to guidance for 6%-8%. Revenue during...
Benzinga
Why Investors Are Pulling The Plug On ChargePoint Stock After Hours
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: ChargePoint said third-quarter revenue increased 93% year-over-year to $125.34 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $132.12 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The EV charging company reported a quarterly...
Benzinga
