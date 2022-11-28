Read full article on original website
Related
25 years later, Bangladesh closer to peace in border region
RANGAMATI, Bangladesh (AP) — A quarter century ago, Modhumala Chakma says it was impossible to leave her house in the evening and walk around the nearby hills because they were controlled by a tribal insurgent group seeking autonomy in southeastern Bangladesh. “It was a difficult time,” says the 60-year-old...
Orban says Hungary will stick to veto of EU-Ukraine aid plan
Hungary's prime minister is continuing to oppose a European Union plan to provide an 18-billion-euro ($19-billion) aid package to Ukraine in 2023
Oligarch’s $200m superyacht to be sold at auction to benefit Ukraine
A $200m (£163m) superyacht owned by Viktor Medvedchuk, an oligarch and friend of Vladimir Putin who is under sanctions, is to be sold at auction after its seizure in Croatia earlier this year. The Ukrainian government said a Croatian court had ruled that Medvedchuk’s 92.5-metre Royal Romance yacht should...
Comments / 0