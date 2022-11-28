ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

25 years later, Bangladesh closer to peace in border region

RANGAMATI, Bangladesh (AP) — A quarter century ago, Modhumala Chakma says it was impossible to leave her house in the evening and walk around the nearby hills because they were controlled by a tribal insurgent group seeking autonomy in southeastern Bangladesh. “It was a difficult time,” says the 60-year-old...
The Guardian

Oligarch’s $200m superyacht to be sold at auction to benefit Ukraine

A $200m (£163m) superyacht owned by Viktor Medvedchuk, an oligarch and friend of Vladimir Putin who is under sanctions, is to be sold at auction after its seizure in Croatia earlier this year. The Ukrainian government said a Croatian court had ruled that Medvedchuk’s 92.5-metre Royal Romance yacht should...

Comments / 0

Community Policy