Chilton County High School senior baseball players Aidan Bee, Tre Fulmer and Cannon Miller signed their national letters of intent to play college baseball and three different Alabama colleges on Nov. 29. Bee, who pitches and plays first base for the Tigers, will attend Lawson State Community College to continue his studies and baseball career. Fulmer was the everyday third baseman for the Tigers last season signed with Chattahoochee Valley Community College to play at the next level. Miller plays catcher for CCHS and signed with Southern Union State Community College to play baseball.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO