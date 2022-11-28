Read full article on original website
Peach Park Christmas Walk filled with local Christmas spirit
Peach Park in Clanton created a winter wonderland with its Peach Park Christmas Walk. The path is outfitted with trees sponsored by local residents and businesses that are on display for visitors. Inflatables and lights are also on the trail, and visitors can come walk through the trail at any time.
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Nov. 22-30. Tiffanee Langston Edwards to Nathan Vincent Thornton.
Carol Martin Atchison
Carol Martin Atchison, 86, of Maplesville passed away Nov. 28, 2022 at her residence. She was born August 18, 1936 in Alabama, daughter of the late Carl Love Martin and the late Edna Henderson Martin. She was a homemaker. Surviving are her sons, Don Atchison, Jr., Wayne (Melanie) Atchison, David...
No injuries in fire that closed part of Seventh Street
A structure fire caused a portion of Seventh Street near the 900 block to be closed on Nov. 28 as firefighters responded to the scene. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and there was nothing suspicious about the nature of the fire, Clanton Fire Chief David Driver said.
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Nov. 22-30. Dana T. Cantley to Lacey Stagner Cole and Stacy Jean Stagner for $100 for Section 18, Township 22, Range 15. Dana T. Cantley to Amanda Gayle Cantley, Dana T. Cantley and Ray Thayer Cantley for $100 for Section 18,...
Tigers corralled by Opelika at home
After taking down its Thanksgiving tournament, the Chilton County High School varsity girls’ basketball team fell in its first game back from the break 56-33 to Opelika High School. The Tigers had a balanced scoring effort with four players scoring at least five points. Ivyonna Varner was the leading...
Three CCHS baseball players sign letters of intent
Chilton County High School senior baseball players Aidan Bee, Tre Fulmer and Cannon Miller signed their national letters of intent to play college baseball and three different Alabama colleges on Nov. 29. Bee, who pitches and plays first base for the Tigers, will attend Lawson State Community College to continue his studies and baseball career. Fulmer was the everyday third baseman for the Tigers last season signed with Chattahoochee Valley Community College to play at the next level. Miller plays catcher for CCHS and signed with Southern Union State Community College to play baseball.
Mustangs tame Bears in girls season opener
The Isabella High School varsity girls’ basketball team started its season on the right foot picking up a 62-38 win over Billingsley High School on Nov. 28. The Mustangs were paced by Lexi Higgins with 20 points all coming in the second half including six 3-pointers. Higgins went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter by herself on five 3-pointers.
Clanton increases business license fee
The Clanton City Council approved increasing its business license fee for the first time since 1976 at its Nov. 28 meeting. The council unanimously approved an increase of one-third each year for 2023-2025. While the license processing fee has been increased in recent years, the fee for the business license itself had remained the same.
Tigers cruise to fifth-straight win on hardwood
The Chilton County High School varsity boys’ basketball team showed no signs of a Thanksgiving hangover throttling Opelika High School 71-49 on Nov. 28 at home. The Tigers won every quarter in route to their fifth win in a row, and their sixth out of the first eight games this season.
Mustangs ride to win over Billingsley
The Isabella High School boys’ basketball team sprinted to a 64-29 win over Billingsley High School on Nov. 28 in the Mustangs season opener. Three Mustangs, Eli Kendrick, Dre’Von Lee and Zac Chapman, recorded at least 15 points to help boost Isabella. Kendrick led the trio with 18 points.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 65 blocked near Jemison
UPDATE: The lanes are now open, and the accident cleared. The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed near Exit 219 in Jemison due to an accident involving multiple vehicles. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol has responded to the scene. The accident occurred around 10:24 a.m., and...
