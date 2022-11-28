Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Benzinga
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Benzinga
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Benzinga
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. eHealth EHTH shares moved upwards by 25.56% to $4.47 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 363.7% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.3 million.
Benzinga
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
Benzinga
Short Interest Sector Focus: Financial Services Sector
As of the close of business on Wednesday, 11/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Financial Services sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Financial Services sector stands at 1.53%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Benzinga
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Benzinga
Pinterest Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinterest. Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
Benzinga
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
Why Okta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 27 Stocks Moving Premarket
Pacifico Acquisition Corp. PAFO shares rose 40.9% to $7.58 in pre-market trading after dipping around 43% on Wednesday. Otonomy, Inc. OTIC rose 17.1% to $0.2101 in pre-market trading after dropping around 22% on Wednesday. Otonomy recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares...
Benzinga
After-Hours Action: Why Marvell Technology Stock Is Tumbling
Marvell Technology Inc MRVL shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company turned in worse-than-expected financial results, issued guidance below estimates, and warned of a negative impact from "inventory reductions." What Happened: Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average...
This Analyst Opts To Stay On The Sidelines Until Leslie's Return To Stable & Sustainable Growth
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Leslie's Inc LESL and lowered the price target from $16 to $15. Leslie's reported strong 4Q22 results and reiterated its long-term financial outlook, said the analyst. The results highlighted progress on structural initiatives, including targeting...
Benzinga
How to Invest Like an Insider
The numbers are in, and they do all the talking. Corporate insiders’ stock purchases have beaten the S&P 500 by an average of 5% from 2015 to 2020, according to an analysis by TipRanks. If that doesn’t sound like much, consider that the typical equity investor has managed an...
Benzinga
Where TriplePoint Venture Gwth Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $14.12 versus the current price of TriplePoint Venture Gwth at $12.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Snowflake
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Snowflake SNOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Snowflake has an average price target of $199.69 with a high of $248.00 and a low of $140.00.
Benzinga
Investor Sentiment Drops Ahead Of US Jobs Report
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed slight easing in overall market sentiment on Thursday after the Dow Jones relinquished some of the sharp gains recorded on Wednesday. The Dow gained more than 700 points on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank could begin easing back on its interest rate hikes starting as early as next month.
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rallies Screech To Halt: Analyst Sees 'Healthy Consolidation' Amid Mixed Economic Data, Tether Worries
The rally in major coins, from earlier in the week, was grinding to a halt on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.3% to $853.9 billion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. EthereumPoW (ETHW) +16.4% $3.90. Trust Wallet Token (FTM) +7.8%...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Eversource Energy
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Eversource Energy ES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Thursday amid a resurgence of retail investor interest. What's Going On: AMC is trending across social media platforms as traders continue to highlight high short interest in the stock. 21.63% of the float is currently sold short, according to Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga
