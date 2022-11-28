Read full article on original website
Man found dead in burning house on Zebulon Road in Macon
According to Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man believed to be in his late 70s has been found dead in the burning home. Miley pronounced the man dead at 7:29 p.m.
Crawford County captain arrested, charged after high-speed chase with Monroe deputy
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A captain with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office is on leave after being arrested in Monroe County. That's according to Crawford Sheriff Lewis Walker. He says Captain Corey King was charged with trying to elude a police officer, expired registration, no insurance, and reckless driving.
Crawford County Sheriff turns himself in for fleeing officer charges & more
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC) — The Detention Captain of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Corey King, has been charged with several crimes after turning himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, King turned himself in on November 28th, 2022 after...
27-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash with tractor trailer early Monday morning
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died early Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer in Twiggs County. 27-year-old Jesse James Graham of Chauncey was identified as the driver of the motorcycle, according to Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece. Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Michum said they believe...
Daring Escape: Local officer escapes gunman by jumping out window
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
52-Year-Old Leon James Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.
Bibb Sheriff's deputies to get extra training to recognize domestic violence situations, help with serving protective orders
MACON, Ga. — You've heard about the Bibb County Sheriff's deputy shortage causing slow response times, but it's creating another problem. Temporary protective orders, designed to shelter victims from their abusers, are not getting served. At one point this year, up to 40% of those orders never got delivered, leaving victims' lives on the line.
Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray
GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m. Investigators say...
Monroe Sheriff's Office says most of the City of Forsyth without power
FORSYTH, Ga. — Most of the City of Forsyth is without power on Wednesday after severe weather moves across Central Georgia. Georgia Power has been called out to address the issue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. They are currently working to get all power restored. There have...
'I just don't know what transpired': Sister questions GBI, Macon DA after brother shot, killed on I-75
MACON, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed by officers on I-75 in February is still looking for the full story. Feb. 23, a GBI report says Steven Finfrock was traveling through Macon on I-75 Northbound when he pulled over into an emergency lane. "I know...
Man killed in single vehicle accident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic collision that occurred in the 5800 block of Thomaston Road. According to a press release it happened around 2:00a.m., Sunday morning. It was reported that a driver of a vehicle was headed...
Bibb deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a hit-and-run driver injured a pedestrian Sunday night along Gray Hwy. The crash happened sometime after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Woodlawn Dr. intersection. That's close to the Store Space Self Storage facility on Gray Hwy. Deputies say first responders...
3 arrested with drugs, guns in car while picking student up, police say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three men were arrested Tuesday after officers found several illegal items in their car while picking up a student. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, drug investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu at 433 Highway 41 South.
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
'They need to do better': Macon mom upset her child was lost twice at Bibb elementary school
MACON, Ga. — Jernicia Coger and Anice Coger Mosley are upset with Union Elementary School teachers and administration after their 6-year-old Jalen was left unwatched at school. On November 17, Jernicia waited to pick up her son at the bus stop by her home. She says he never got...
Georgia man gets nearly 3 years in prison for letter threatening to kill Biden, threats to Jones County judges
MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from 2021 coverage. A Barnesville man will spend 33 months in federal prison for threatening to kill President Biden by blowing up the White House. Prosecutors say Travis Ball pleaded guilty Wednesday at U.S. District Court in Macon. They say in March...
Customers share experiences after Warner Robins auto shop owner's arrest
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of a Warner Robins shop now is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers, but not all of them are satisfied. Many say their experience with Houston Automotive and Transmission have a common theme -- thousands of dollars given to Logan Simmons and no repairs, but jail reports show six theft by conversion charges happening between June 2021 and August of this year.
