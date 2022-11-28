ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

11Alive

Daring Escape: Local officer escapes gunman by jumping out window

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb Sheriff's deputies to get extra training to recognize domestic violence situations, help with serving protective orders

MACON, Ga. — You've heard about the Bibb County Sheriff's deputy shortage causing slow response times, but it's creating another problem. Temporary protective orders, designed to shelter victims from their abusers, are not getting served. At one point this year, up to 40% of those orders never got delivered, leaving victims' lives on the line.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray

GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
GRAY, GA
41nbc.com

GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m. Investigators say...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man killed in single vehicle accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic collision that occurred in the 5800 block of Thomaston Road. According to a press release it happened around 2:00a.m., Sunday morning. It was reported that a driver of a vehicle was headed...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a hit-and-run driver injured a pedestrian Sunday night along Gray Hwy. The crash happened sometime after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Woodlawn Dr. intersection. That's close to the Store Space Self Storage facility on Gray Hwy. Deputies say first responders...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Customers share experiences after Warner Robins auto shop owner's arrest

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of a Warner Robins shop now is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers, but not all of them are satisfied. Many say their experience with Houston Automotive and Transmission have a common theme -- thousands of dollars given to Logan Simmons and no repairs, but jail reports show six theft by conversion charges happening between June 2021 and August of this year.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
