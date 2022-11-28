ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Pedestrian killed on I-5 on-ramp in Boyle Heights

CHP officers responded to a call of a pedestrian stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway on-ramp at Mission Road in Boyle Heights at 3:53 a.m. Thursday.L.A. Fire Dept. personnel declared the person dead at the scene.A Sigalert was issued for the on-ramp while authorities investigated. The Sigalert remained in effect as of 6 a.m.The Sigalert was canceled at 6:22 a.m.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hawthorne police recover stolen vehicle with baby inside

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A baby boy that was in a vehicle when it was stolen was recovered Thursday by Hawthorne police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Superior Grocers at 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., near El Segundo Blvd., according to a desk officer from the Hawthorne Police Department. The...
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen reported missing from South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism last seen Tuesday in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood was reported missing. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, two blocks east of Van Ness Avenue and the Inglewood city limit, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

DUI, pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into fire hydrant in Compton

A suspected DUI driver who led authorities on a brief pursuit Wednesday evening was arrested after they crashed into a fire hydrant in Compton. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. The pursuit only lasted for a short while, approximately 30 seconds or so, before coming to a sudden stop at the intersection of E. Alondra Boulevard and S. Essey Avenue when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant when they crashed into it head-on. There was only one person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupant was taken to a nearby hospital but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries. 
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one dead

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed Wednesday on the border of the unincorporated Florence area and Los Angeles. The shooting occurred around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Body of overdose victim dumped along Mulholland Highway, CHP says

Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead along the side of Mulholland Highway in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according to the […]
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for critically missing 15-year-old last seen in South Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who disappeared from South Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. The missing teen, Jacarl Strong, was last seen in the 2100 block of West 107th Street around 4:03 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Strong was spotted getting into a grey Tesla that arrived through Uber […]
2urbangirls.com

Mother arrested on suspicion of abducting her child

WEST HILLS, Calif. – A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting her 19-month-old daughter in West Hills, and the girl was returned to the custody of her father, police said Thursday. Diana Robles, 31, allegedly abducted Kyra Mangayayam at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

