Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision on 5 Freeway On-Ramp
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent tractor trailer that fled the scene Thursday, Dec. 1, just before 4:00 a.m. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. Witnesses stated off camera that they observed a tractor trailer hit a pedestrian on the...
Pedestrian killed on I-5 on-ramp in Boyle Heights
CHP officers responded to a call of a pedestrian stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway on-ramp at Mission Road in Boyle Heights at 3:53 a.m. Thursday.L.A. Fire Dept. personnel declared the person dead at the scene.A Sigalert was issued for the on-ramp while authorities investigated. The Sigalert remained in effect as of 6 a.m.The Sigalert was canceled at 6:22 a.m.
Man dead after being intentionally hit by car at Mt. San Antonio College: LASD
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College, and investigators believe the collision occurred on purpose. The man was struck in a campus parking lot at about 7:30 a.m., and when paramedics arrived, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
Employee struck, killed in apparently 'intentional act' at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut: LASD
An employee of Mt. San Antonio College was struck by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in what authorities described as an apparently "intentional act."
Employee dead after being intentionally run over by vehicle on community college campus: LASD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over by a vehicle. Deputies responded to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls for service. When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian...
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident
LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
Daughter of LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
One of the daughters of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured in a hit-and-run crash, Bass said.
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
Hawthorne police recover stolen vehicle with baby inside
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A baby boy that was in a vehicle when it was stolen was recovered Thursday by Hawthorne police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Superior Grocers at 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., near El Segundo Blvd., according to a desk officer from the Hawthorne Police Department. The...
Teen reported missing from South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism last seen Tuesday in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood was reported missing. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, two blocks east of Van Ness Avenue and the Inglewood city limit, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
DUI, pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into fire hydrant in Compton
A suspected DUI driver who led authorities on a brief pursuit Wednesday evening was arrested after they crashed into a fire hydrant in Compton. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. The pursuit only lasted for a short while, approximately 30 seconds or so, before coming to a sudden stop at the intersection of E. Alondra Boulevard and S. Essey Avenue when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant when they crashed into it head-on. There was only one person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupant was taken to a nearby hospital but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries.
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way
Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
64-year-old veteran stabbed to death at L.A. City College identified; authorities asking for public’s help in locating next of kin
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have identified a homeless veteran who was found murdered in the Los Angeles City College parking structure earlier this month and are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Delbert Ray...
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
LA area shooting leaves one dead
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed Wednesday on the border of the unincorporated Florence area and Los Angeles. The shooting occurred around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at...
CHP investigates traffic collision and robbery at 405 and 5 Freeway interchange in Irvine
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Irvine Police Department closed the southbound 405 HOV transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway Wednesday evening for several hours after a three-vehicle collision resulted in a robbery. After the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., two suspects jumped out of one...
Body of overdose victim dumped along Mulholland Highway, CHP says
Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead along the side of Mulholland Highway in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according to the […]
Authorities search for critically missing 15-year-old last seen in South Los Angeles
Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who disappeared from South Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. The missing teen, Jacarl Strong, was last seen in the 2100 block of West 107th Street around 4:03 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Strong was spotted getting into a grey Tesla that arrived through Uber […]
Mother arrested on suspicion of abducting her child
WEST HILLS, Calif. – A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting her 19-month-old daughter in West Hills, and the girl was returned to the custody of her father, police said Thursday. Diana Robles, 31, allegedly abducted Kyra Mangayayam at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of...
