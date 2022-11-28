Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with a politically tinged dispute over a Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. It was not clear after arguments that stretched past two hours and turned...
25newsnow.com
Democrats unveil SAFE-T Act clean-up language before final day of Veto Session
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois Senate Democrats filed a trailer bill to the SAFE-T Act addressing concerns with pretrial fairness language late Tuesday night. Now, the race is on as lawmakers will try to pass the legislation out of both chambers before the veto session ends Thursday. The proposal is just...
