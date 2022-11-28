Read full article on original website
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
EOG Resources Unusual Options Activity For December 01
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on EOG Resources EOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
This Crypto Exchange Was Fined Over $360K By US Government For Allowing Crypto Transactions In Iran
Kraken overlooked hundreds of crypto transactions from users in Iran for more than $1.6 million. Lending services to Iran violates sanctions set by the U.S. government. Kraken, one of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, has agreed to pay up more than $360,000 in a settlement for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Capital One Financial
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Capital One Financial COF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Pinterest Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinterest. Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
US Military Vessel 'Illegally Intruded' China's Territorial Waters: Violated 'Sovereignty And Security,' Says Beijing
The Chinese army said it drove away a U.S. guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea on Tuesday, alleging that it violated its sovereignty and security. What Happened: The spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, Tian Junli, said,...
Analyst Ratings for Snowflake
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Snowflake SNOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Snowflake has an average price target of $199.69 with a high of $248.00 and a low of $140.00.
How to Invest Like an Insider
The numbers are in, and they do all the talking. Corporate insiders’ stock purchases have beaten the S&P 500 by an average of 5% from 2015 to 2020, according to an analysis by TipRanks. If that doesn’t sound like much, consider that the typical equity investor has managed an...
Why Okta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 27 Stocks Moving Premarket
Pacifico Acquisition Corp. PAFO shares rose 40.9% to $7.58 in pre-market trading after dipping around 43% on Wednesday. Otonomy, Inc. OTIC rose 17.1% to $0.2101 in pre-market trading after dropping around 22% on Wednesday. Otonomy recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares...
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Short Interest Sector Focus: Financial Services Sector
As of the close of business on Wednesday, 11/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Financial Services sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Financial Services sector stands at 1.53%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Big Breakout For Nasdaq Futures
Nasdaq futures are enjoying a 13% rise from their 30-day lows, including an impressive rally of almost 5% during Jerome Powell’s speech yesterday that took the contract above a potentially key level. A chart of the /NQ shows a trendline stretching from the yearly highs near 16,729 in late 2021 across highs from March, August, September, and earlier this month, which yesterday’s upside breakout smashed through.
Where TriplePoint Venture Gwth Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $14.12 versus the current price of TriplePoint Venture Gwth at $12.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
After-Hours Action: Why Marvell Technology Stock Is Tumbling
Marvell Technology Inc MRVL shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company turned in worse-than-expected financial results, issued guidance below estimates, and warned of a negative impact from "inventory reductions." What Happened: Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rallies Screech To Halt: Analyst Sees 'Healthy Consolidation' Amid Mixed Economic Data, Tether Worries
The rally in major coins, from earlier in the week, was grinding to a halt on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.3% to $853.9 billion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. EthereumPoW (ETHW) +16.4% $3.90. Trust Wallet Token (FTM) +7.8%...
Silvergate Highlighted In New Short Report: 'Potential Regulatory Infractions' Not Fully Recognized By Market
A new short report is pointing out problems at Silvergate Capital Corp SI, a cryptocurrency-friendly bank that has seen its stock price fall in 2022. What Happened: The cryptocurrency industry has fallen under pressure for regulation after the collapse and bankruptcy of the cryptocurrency platform FTX. That impact could be...
