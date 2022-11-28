Read full article on original website
Related
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Former Daughter-In-Law Alexus Believes Their Prison Sentences Are ‘Actually Light’ (Exclusive Interview)
Todd and Julie Chrisley did not know best when it came to their fnances. On Nov. 21, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced to serve 12 and 7 years in federal prison, respectively, after being convicted of federal crimes, which included bank fraud, tax fraud, and wire fraud. And now, as the empire that the fallen Chrisley Knows Best family created crumbles around them, their children – Lindsie, 33, Kyle, 31, Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, Grayson, 16., and adopted daughter, Chloe, 10, — are being forced to pick up the pieces. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to former Chrisley family member Alexus Whilby, who was married to Todd’s eldest son Kyle for four years, from 2014 until 2018. (Todd and Julie had previously tried to subpoena Alexus in an unrelated civil case. She claimed that Todd attempted to pressure potential witnesses like her to lie). Alexus told us that she thinks that their combined 19-year prison sentence is just punishment. “It’s actually light considering their total lack of accountability,” she said during our interview.
Carrie Classon: Simplicity appreciated while waiting for the laundry
It’s an odd experience watching someone fold your underwear. I was thinking this yesterday as I was waiting for my laundry. When my husband, Peter, and I packed to go to Mexico, we knew there would be a wide range of temperatures. San Miguel de Allende is in the mountains, so the days can be quite hot, and the nights can be cold, and the weather changes a lot in...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0