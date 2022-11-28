Read full article on original website
Benzinga
IGC Starts Phase 2 Clinical Trials Of THC Based Drug Candidate For The Treatment Of Agitation In Dementia From Alzheimer's Disease
India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC has begun “A phase 2, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, trial of the safety and efficacy of IGC-AD1 on agitation in participants with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease”. The company has commenced the Phase 2 study at two U.S. sites with plans to...
Benzinga
Cannabis Is No Better For Pain Relief Than A Placebo, Claims New Study
Living with any kind of pain is tough. It changes a person. They can no longer act like their normal self because they are not feeling normal. They are affected by the pain. Unfortunately, in this day and age, more and more people are suffering from chronic pain. According to 2016 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S. alone some 20.4% of adult Americans, 50 million people, suffer from pain. Every year, more and more of them are turning to medical marijuana to ease their aches. Is it working?
Benzinga
Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits
Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
Benzinga
Braxia Scientific Q2 2023 Financial Results: Health Clinic Ketamine Treatments Increases 34.5% YoY
Braxia Scientific Corp., BRAX BRAXF (FWB: 4960), a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics providing innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders, announced the filing of its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. "We are executing our...
Costco Wholesale Analyst Sees Multi-Year Opportunity For Further Growth; Remains Buyer Of COST
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and raised the price target from $560 to $570. Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and FX, consolidated comparable sales increased 5.3% y/y in November. Management noted that inflation tailwinds for...
Benzinga
This Market Expert Sees 'Lot Of Upside' For China's Internet Stocks After Covid-Related Protests
On CNBC, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares said Chinese internet stocks have gained a lot during the last two days, despite ongoing protests related to Covid-restrictions. The government of China also responded to the protests, saying it will be easing restrictions, after a series of lockdowns in reaction to a recent surge in local cases. Krane sees China opening up going into the first quarter and also expects the internet sector to continue to “rise up.”
Benzinga
Silvergate Highlighted In New Short Report: 'Potential Regulatory Infractions' Not Fully Recognized By Market
A new short report is pointing out problems at Silvergate Capital Corp SI, a cryptocurrency-friendly bank that has seen its stock price fall in 2022. What Happened: The cryptocurrency industry has fallen under pressure for regulation after the collapse and bankruptcy of the cryptocurrency platform FTX. That impact could be...
Benzinga
BMW Invests In US Startup Jetti Resources, Eyes Novel Process For Copper Extraction
German luxury vehicle brand BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY has acquired a stake in U.S.-based company Jetti Resources through its venture capital fund BMW i Ventures. The move aims to foster responsible and resource-conserving copper extraction to address rising demand in a more sustainable way. Jetti Resources, founded in...
Benzinga
Why Dollar General Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 8%? Here Are 60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Top Ships Inc. TOPS shares jumped 74% to $5.24. Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO gained 48.8% to $1.3250. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER gained 37.5% to $0.24. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS jumped 30.8% to $0.8551. Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX gained 27% to $3.33. Vaxxinity recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per...
Benzinga
DEA's New Production Quotas For Marijuana & Psychedelics Research
The DEA has shared its final production quotas for research drugs for 2023 and is now aiming for further manufacturing goals of several psychedelic compounds than the already substantial increases regarding 2022 initially proposed, reported Marijuana Moment. The compounds include marijuana, MDMA, psilocyn, LSD, mescaline, 5-MeO-DMT, MDA, and 2-CB. The...
Benzinga
An Eye Scanner That Detects Cannabis Use? It Exists And The Police Could Implement It Soon
Gaize, a US company based in Montana, has developed a device that can scan users' eyes to detect if they are under the influence of cannabis. As reported by High Times, this invention could be used to detect intoxicated drivers, and the US police forces are considering using this new technology, although too many details have not yet emerged.
Benzinga
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 34,246.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 11,432.19. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.44% to 4,062.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares rose by...
Benzinga
Alibaba, Nio Shed Over 2%: Hang Seng Opens Weaker As Investors Turn Cautious Ahead Of US Jobs Data
Hong Kong stocks opened mixed on Friday morning as investors and traders remained cautious ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data — a key factor that will determine the Federal Reserve’s future course of action. The benchmark Hang Seng fell 0.35% as shares of Alibaba rose over 2%, while Meituan jumped over 3%. Nio shares opened over 2% lower.
Benzinga
The Hempshire Group Q3 Revenue Declines 59% YoY, Settles All Debt
The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) HMPSF (TSXV: HMPG) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing third-quarter revenue of $19.833, down 59% from $48,756 in the same period of 2021. Q3 Financial Summary. Gross profit was $7,541, compared to...
Benzinga
Scientists Reveal Findings On Cannabis' Potential To Prevent COVID-19 Infections
Can cannabis or hemp help treat COVID-19 infections?. This will be the topic of Oregon State University’s Science Pub event, scheduled for Dec. 6. The free event comes nearly a year after a study revealed certain cannabinoid acids from hemp (Cannabis sativa) can help prevent infection from the virus that causes COVID-19 by obstructing its entry into cells was published in the Journal of Natural Products.
Benzinga
