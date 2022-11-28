She also said it was “heartbreaking” that the Celtics made the scandal public, especially considering they haven’t checked in on her. She has remained relatively silent amid her partner’s cheating scandal, but Nia Long is finally speaking out. The acclaimed actress was thrust into viral headlines after it was revealed that Ime Udoka had an affair. An investigation into the Boston Celtics coach found that he was involved with someone within the organization.

15 HOURS AGO