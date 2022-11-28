Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'misaccounted' $8 billion after FTX customers wired money to hedge fund Alameda and the cash was counted twice
"I thought the downside was not nearly as high as it was," Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in an interview about FTX's downfall.
Will Lucid Stock Hit $20 a Share in 2023?
The stock will try to recapture shareholder excitement after stumbling in 2022.
Japan OKs $216B extra budget to counter impact of inflation
Japan's parliament has approved a hefty 29 trillion yen ($216 billion) supplementary budget to fund measures to counter the blow to household finances from rising food and utility costs and the weaker yen
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Nervously Flit Around Ahead Of November Payrolls Data: Will Numbers Support Market Expectations For Slower Rate Hikes?
US stocks are on track for a nervous start on Friday as traders look ahead to the November non-farm payrolls report for trading cues. With the Federal Reserve signaling its intention to potentially pivot, each incoming data is likely to trigger volatility in the market. On Thursday, the major U.S....
My 3 Best Stocks to Own in 2023
Fast-growing businesses and healthy opportunities for expansion could give these stocks a nice shot in the arm next year.
Comments / 0