Fishers, IN

WISH-TV

Moon Drops Distillery opens in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Leaders in Hancock County are celebrating an economic milestone. Moon Drops Distillery, the county’s first distillery, hosted a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday at its new facility, 738 W. Broadway St. The company will offer leaders an exclusive tour inside its facility and tasting room at...
FORTVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Indy restaurant scene: These 5 spots are expanding

INDIANAPOLIS — Five popular restaurants or bars in Central Indiana have announced plans to expand or open additional locations. Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, stopped by Tuesday with all the details, including what changes to expect and where new locations will pop up. Gallery Pastry Shop...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers food and beverage tax takes effect Thursday

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It now costs a little bit more to eat and drink at restaurants and Fishers. The city’s 1% food and beverage tax, approved by the city council in October, went into effect Thursday. The extra cash will be used to fund a $170 million...
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Plenty to see & do at Carmel Christkindlmarkt

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt opened on Nov. 19, and Market officials have planned a variety of special events to take place throughout the season. Events will include special days to honor students, military members, German club members and more. Along with special events, the market will welcome Markus Wagner, a woodworker...
CARMEL, IN
onekindesign.com

Dream House Tour: A modern farmhouse with luxe details in Indiana

This stunning modern farmhouse home was designed by Kent Shaffer Homes in collaboration with Goldberg Design Group, located in Chatham Hills, a residential and golf community in Westfield, Indiana. The dwelling overlooks the Pete Dye Golf Course, with maximized views through several large picture windows that invite the outdoors into the living room.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield country singer perseveres despite brain tumor

The scenario that sculpted the name James Will Watson has used the past eight years could be mistaken for lyrics to a country song: Young guy in a Corpus Christi bar ordering a drink; attractive young lady serving him doesn’t hear his name correctly because of the loud music playing; mispronounces it; and River James it is.
WESTFIELD, IN
Yahoo Sports

Man killed near Green Street in Wabash Avenue neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A bullet hole in a mailbox silently tells of Terry Robinson's last moments of life. “The bullet went through the mailbox right there,” neighbor Lepkicha Fields said, pointing to a mailbox that included police tape to show the scale of the hole. "It happened right...
LAFAYETTE, IN

