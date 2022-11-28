ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

The Independent

Frightened boy asks cashier to pretend to be his mother after being followed by stranger

A 10-year-old boy escaped a woman who was stalking him on his walk home from school by visiting a shop and asking its teenage cashier to pretend to be his mother.Footage shows Sammy Green ducking into Dani Bee Funky in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on 11 November, as a woman stands outside.The fourth-grader whispered to cashier Hannah Daniels, asking her to act like his mother.“Really scary, but he handled it so well... I’m so proud of him,” Sammy’s father Samuel Green said.The woman is homeless and being referred to mental health servies, police said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fox News host claims Pennsylvania elected John Fetterman's wife, GiseleBride's daughter asks groom to adopt her as wedding ceremony surpriseFetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race
POTTSTOWN, PA
New York Post

Mom allegedly put dead girl, 5, in concrete block to use as bedside table

A 27-year-old Argentinian woman allegedly placed the body of her 5-year-old girl inside a wooden box, filled it with cement and used it as a bedside table for several months. Police found the entombed body of Milagros Nazareth Martin in the home of Vanesa Mansilla after her husband reported that he had not seen their daughter in a long time, Sky News reported. Mansilla reportedly told him initially that she had placed Milagros in the care of social services due to unsanitary conditions in their home. But when cops arrived, she admitted she didn’t know what to do when the girl died and...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'

A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
Savannah Aylin

In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead

On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
TheDailyBeast

Locked Up 8-Year-Old Who’s ‘Never Seen the Outside World’ Finally Freed, Authorities Say

The mother and grandparents of an 8-year-old German girl are accused of locking her away in a room for nearly her entire life, stunting her development so much that she now struggles to walk up stairs or “overcome uneven ground,” local authorities say.The child, referred to only as “Maria” by German media, was reportedly freed on Sept. 23 after being cut off from society for seven years.“The girl has never seen the outside world,” senior prosecutor Patrick Baron Von Grotthuss told the German news agency DPA.Maria was freed after cops caught wind of a rumor earlier this year that a...
New York Post

8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents

An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
People

Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat

FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
WENDELL, NC
The Independent

Woman made chilling call before she was buried alive by husband amid bitter divorce, police say

A 911 call captured the terrifying moments before a Washington woman was kidnapped and buried alive by her husband, police say. The eerie call was made from 42-year-old Young Sook An’s Apple Watch while she was being hogtied and gagged allegedly by her estranged husband, Chae An, 53, Fox News reported. The 911 dispatcher repeatedly asked Ms An if she was having a medical emergency or was in any danger but the only response was her muffled screams. Officers with the Lacey Police Department were dispatched to the home on the 3800 block of Rossberg St around 1pm on 16...
LACEY, WA
Daily Mail

Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes

In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Daily News

Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
BRONX, NY
WGAU

18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week. Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

An Overflowing Bathtub Stuffed with Clothes Hid Two Kids’ Bodies from the NYPD

The troubled New York City mother accused of stabbing her two young sons to death—then concealing their bodies under a pile of clothes in a bathtub filled with water—may have done so because she believed they were possessed by demons, her heartbroken family revealed Sunday. The bodies of the boys—Daishawn Fleming, 3, and Octavius Canada, 11 months old—were found by Canada’s father on Saturday night at a family shelter in the Bronx, police told the New York Post. The gruesome discovery came nearly an hour after cops brought their mother, Dimone “Brenda” Fleming, to the hospital.“Despite the officers’ best efforts,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
