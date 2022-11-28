ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

Missing Nelson County man found

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

UPDATE: According to VSP, Napier has been located and is safe.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for help finding a missing 85-year-old man.

According to police, 85-year-old Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen at around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in the Lovingston area of Nelson County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzsd8_0jPsidGA00

Napier stands about 5’10” and weighs around 230 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair and is believed to be wearing a blue and brown shirt and khaki pants. He is believed to be driving a white Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap tags 86907HP, which was last seen on Route 3 in Culpeper County just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Virginia State Police asking for help finding missing elderly man

Anyone who believes they have seen Napier or his car, or has information related to his whereabouts, is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

