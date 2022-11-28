Read full article on original website
Related
wtloam.com
Three Counties In The Region, Including Laurel, Selected To Take Part In Post Election Audits
Three counties in our region were selected Monday as part of a standard post-election audit from the Kentucky Attorney General’s office. Laurel, Rowan and Breathitt were among the 12 that were selected at random. The others are Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Oldham, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian and Daviess. The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations. During the 2022 legislative session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 216, which expanded the Attorney General’s ability to perform an independent inquiry into potential election irregularities. The legislation states that the number of randomly selected counties cannot be less than five percent of all the counties in the state or up to 12 counties. The audit has to be conducted within 20 days of the election. After completing independent investigations in each of the counties selected, DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions will present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.
wtloam.com
KSP “Cram The Cruiser” Food Drive Set For December 2nd
Kentucky State Police posts across the state are collecting donated nonperishable food items for families in need during the holidays. The “Cram the Cruiser” drive is set for Dec. 2. Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores accepting products like canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, cake mixes, water and powdered milk. Collected food is distributed to food banks, shelters, churches and other groups.
wtloam.com
KSP Warning Of Scams In The Area
Kentucky State Police is investigating phone scams in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested. Another scam has a caller targeting registered sex offenders and requesting them send $450-$1000 for a DNA test or they will face arrest. Both of these are scams. Law enforcement will NOT call you to inform of an arrest warrant. These agencies will not ask anyone for money, banking/personal information or make threats of arrest. KSP would like to remind everyone to never share your Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone.
Comments / 0