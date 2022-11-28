Read full article on original website
WTHI
Vigo County Republican Brenda Wilson files complaint against two fellow Republicans, Chris Switzer and Brad Newman
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County councilwoman has filed a complaint with the 8th District GOP office. It's against fellow Republicans, County commissioner Chris Switzer and county clerk Brad Newman. County councilwoman Brenda Wilson is saying that Switzer and Newman violated party rules. Both Switzer and Newman are...
bcdemocrat.com
Election board approves, denies provisional ballots; 10 out of 39 ballots accepted, added to final election count
Election Day has come and gone, with ten provisional ballots being added to the final count during a Brown County Election Board meeting two weeks ago. Before provisional ballots issued at precincts were counted, four ballots that were mailed in were taken into consideration. Brown County Clerk’s Office employees had...
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb announces Deborah Frye to step down from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency
Governor appoints Lindsay Hyer as new executive director. INDIANAPOLIS- Deborah Frye has notified Governor Eric J. Holcomb that she will retire as the executive director of the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) after serving for more than seven years. Gov. Holcomb today announced that Lindsay Hyer will serve as the new executive director.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb announces Lindsay Hyer as newly appointed executive director
INDIANAPOLIS– Deborah Frye has notified Governor Eric J. Holcomb that she will retire as the executive director of the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) after serving for more than seven years. Gov. Holcomb today announced that Lindsay Hyer will serve as the new executive director. “Deb has dedicated much...
14news.com
Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. The Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. According to the document, Judge...
Southwestern Indiana charged with misconduct, could face disciplinary action
A southwestern Indiana judge could face disciplinary action stemming from charges of misconduct related to his handling of paternity and child in need of services cases.
starvedrock.media
Indiana AG asks Supreme Court to decide COVID-19 case against Ball State
(The Center Square) — Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the state Supreme Court to decide if students can file class-action lawsuits against Indiana’s public universities to recover tuition and fees paid for services not rendered due to cancellation of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller J....
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita files administrative action against Dr. Caitlin Bernard
INDIANA – Today, the Office of the Indiana Attorney General filed an Administrative Action against Dr. Caitlin Bernard before the Indiana Medical Licensing Board. Rokita said based on the physician’s own testimony under oath, she violated federal and Indiana laws related to patient privacy and the reporting of child abuse.
A majority of Hoosiers support broad abortion rights, despite General Assembly’s ban
More than 80% of Hoosiers believe an abortion ban should have at least some exceptions. And more than half say abortion should be legal in most cases.
wbiw.com
Governor Eric Holcomb accepting applications for Fellowship Program
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced today that applications will be accepted through Jan. 31 for the 2023–2024 Governor’s Fellowship. The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff per President Joe Biden, to honor the life of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses...
Fox 59
Indiana lawmakers mulling property tax relief
Republican state lawmakers say they're exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. Republican state lawmakers say they're exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. Where is Sherman? Holiday...
WTHI
"You're always worried about the level of care..." SCOTUS hears nursing home case from Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI)- The United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in numerous cases this session. One of those cases comes from Indiana. The Health and Hospital Corporation v. Talevski involves the care of Gorgi Talevski. His family claims he was cared for in a way that goes against federal law.
ballstatedailynews.com
Indiana Capital Chronicle: AG asks Indiana Supreme Court to hear COVID-related class-action lawsuit against Ball State
The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and fees that were paid for in-person classes and services.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington officials discuss new proposed public safety investments
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton discusses the new proposed public safety investments with Deputy Mayor Griffin Tuesday. On Monday, the City announced plans for $34 million in new investments in public safety including the issuance of $29.5 million in general revenue bonds to fund the projects. Details are available online at https://bton.in/uevIy.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington earns eighth perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Index
BLOOMINGTON – The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation (hrc.org), in partnership with the Equality Federation (equalityfederation.org), has announced that Bloomington has again been awarded a perfect score on the annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI). Now in its eleventh year, the index of 506 cities nationwide uses 49 criteria to evaluate how inclusive a city’s laws, policies, and services are of the LGBTQ+ people who live and work there. Bloomington was one of 120 cities in the U.S. to earn a perfect score this year, up from 110 cities last year.
bcdemocrat.com
Rezone of 44.5 acres in Gnaw Bone OK’d; Nearby property seeks same rezone, discussion tabled til December
GNAW BONE — Nearly 22 years ago, 75 Gnaw Bone residents came together and opposed the rezoning request for a 44.5-acre piece of land from industrial to planned unit development (PUD). The petitioner had planned for a 64-unit, high density, manufactured home community. The Brown County Area Plan Commission...
WIBC.com
Holcomb On Pot: “I won’t pick and choose, whether I agree with it or not.”
STATEHOUSE — Legislative leaders in the Indiana Statehouse said during Organization Day earlier this month that you could see some movement on decriminalizing some sort of marijuana use in Indiana. House Speaker Todd Huston (R) left things vague on the subject, but rest assured one person whose position has...
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
Indiana lawmakers considering changes to HS graduation requirements
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are considering making changes to K-12 school curriculum requirements. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) recently told reporters the goal is to better prepare students for today’s workforce. “How do we do more applied courses, whether we do personal finance courses, mathematical requirements, coding courses, science requirements,” Huston said. Officials at the […]
