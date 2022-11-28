BLOOMINGTON – The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation (hrc.org), in partnership with the Equality Federation (equalityfederation.org), has announced that Bloomington has again been awarded a perfect score on the annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI). Now in its eleventh year, the index of 506 cities nationwide uses 49 criteria to evaluate how inclusive a city’s laws, policies, and services are of the LGBTQ+ people who live and work there. Bloomington was one of 120 cities in the U.S. to earn a perfect score this year, up from 110 cities last year.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO