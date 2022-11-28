ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

14news.com

Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. The Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. According to the document, Judge...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
starvedrock.media

Indiana AG asks Supreme Court to decide COVID-19 case against Ball State

(The Center Square) — Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the state Supreme Court to decide if students can file class-action lawsuits against Indiana’s public universities to recover tuition and fees paid for services not rendered due to cancellation of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller J....
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Governor Eric Holcomb accepting applications for Fellowship Program

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced today that applications will be accepted through Jan. 31 for the 2023–2024 Governor’s Fellowship. The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff per President Joe Biden, to honor the life of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana lawmakers mulling property tax relief

Republican state lawmakers say they're exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. Republican state lawmakers say they're exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. Where is Sherman? Holiday...
INDIANA STATE
ballstatedailynews.com

Indiana Capital Chronicle: AG asks Indiana Supreme Court to hear COVID-related class-action lawsuit against Ball State

The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and fees that were paid for in-person classes and services.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington officials discuss new proposed public safety investments

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton discusses the new proposed public safety investments with Deputy Mayor Griffin Tuesday. On Monday, the City announced plans for $34 million in new investments in public safety including the issuance of $29.5 million in general revenue bonds to fund the projects. Details are available online at https://bton.in/uevIy.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington earns eighth perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Index

BLOOMINGTON – The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation (hrc.org), in partnership with the Equality Federation (equalityfederation.org), has announced that Bloomington has again been awarded a perfect score on the annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI). Now in its eleventh year, the index of 506 cities nationwide uses 49 criteria to evaluate how inclusive a city’s laws, policies, and services are of the LGBTQ+ people who live and work there. Bloomington was one of 120 cities in the U.S. to earn a perfect score this year, up from 110 cities last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers considering changes to HS graduation requirements

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are considering making changes to K-12 school curriculum requirements. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) recently told reporters the goal is to better prepare students for today’s workforce. “How do we do more applied courses, whether we do personal finance courses, mathematical requirements, coding courses, science requirements,” Huston said. Officials at the […]
INDIANA STATE

