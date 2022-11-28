‘Couldn’t believe it!’ Michigan man wins big after playing Powerball for first time

Having never played the Powerball lottery game before, a Michigan man said he was inspired to do so after seeing the jackpot cross $1 billion earlier this fall.

Avery Williams bought his first tickets for the Nov. 5 drawing — and while he did not win the jackpot, he did win a big prize, according to a Nov. 28 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

“I was getting ready for work the morning after the drawing and remembered I had to check my tickets,” the 27-year-old from Burton told lottery officials. “I logged in to my Lottery account and knew I’d won big as soon as I saw my account balance. I couldn’t believe it!”

Williams matched four white balls and the Powerball with numbers 28-45-53-56-69 PB:20, officials said. Those matches qualified him for a $50,000 prize.

But because he added the Power Play option, his prize was multiplied by three for a grand total of $150,000.

“Winning is a huge relief and will allow me to do things I otherwise would not have been able to,” Williams said.

He plans to remodel his home and invest with his winnings, according to the release. After taxes , Williams took home about $108,000.

His winning ticket was bought online at MichiganLottery.com .

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Woman’s 2017 lottery win netted her $4 million. She just won another Michigan jackpot

‘I didn’t believe it.’ How woman turns losing Michigan lottery ticket into big prize

She had never played the Powerball before. Her first try left her ‘hyperventilating’

Man wakes his fiancée to share big Michigan lottery news. ‘But she didn’t believe me’