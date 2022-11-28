This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. I think British music is exactly where it needs to be. I never want to be one of the sceptics who overanalyses the state of things and says we need to do this or we need to do that. We will continue to grow, new artists will come and push things to new places. They will break new ground, create new sonics, and make more art.

3 DAYS AGO