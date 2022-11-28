Read full article on original website
Related
Vice
The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home
Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
Pete Doherty Is Making Art Now. Is It Any Good?
This article originally appeared on VICE Germany. If you were around in the early 2000s, you might remember Pete Doherty, the messy lead singer of British rock bands Babyshambles and The Libertines. He struggled, very publicly, with heroin addiction and once squirted a syringe of blood at an MTV camera. At the time, he was engaged to supermodel Kate Moss. The duo quickly became the target of a media frenzy, as the public ate up the highs and lows of their relationship to each other – and their various drugs.
Afflecks Is 40 - But Is It Still Cool?
It’s 2009 and I’ve just got off the train at Manchester Piccadilly. My two friends and I are on a mission. We’re going to a place we’ve only ever heard about from friends with older siblings. We have saved our pocket money for weeks. Our shopping list includes very specific bead bracelets, a belly button piercing and – go on, I’ll admit it – a Panic! At The Disco poster. We’re headed to the North West’s legendary indie bazaar: Afflecks Palace.
Vice
7 new artists Stormzy wants you to listen to in 2023
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. I think British music is exactly where it needs to be. I never want to be one of the sceptics who overanalyses the state of things and says we need to do this or we need to do that. We will continue to grow, new artists will come and push things to new places. They will break new ground, create new sonics, and make more art.
Watch New York Nico’s Hilariously Unpredictable ‘Out of Order’
If you live in New York City and have an Instagram account, you already know about Nicolas Heller, aka @newyorknico. The Manhattan native, who has a million followers on Instagram and just shy of 720,000 on TikTok, bills himself as “the unofficial talent scout of New York City,” and rightly so: A single feature on one of his accounts is enough to resuscitate a struggling small business or shoot a local legend into the realm of viral internet fame. (And, like many city natives, he’s a generous sweetheart to boot.)
Hey Man: What's the Healthiest Way to Move On From My Ex?
‘Hey Man’ is a personal advice column about guys, by guys. Need help? Email HeyMan@vice.com. Hey man, my relationship ended recently and I'm feeling a bit lost. What's the healthiest way to move on from someone?. Hey man, singlehood is different, isn’t it? A relationship carries routine and expectation:...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
113K+
Followers
23K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0