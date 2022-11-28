ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Report: Georgia Tech close to hiring Tulane's Willlie Fritz

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Georgia Tech is closing in on making Tulane's Willie Fritz its next head football coach, although a deal was not in place as of Sunday night according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ken Sugiura.

