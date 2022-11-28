Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Krampusnacht Event Expands to The Brewery District
The legend of the Krampus looms large in the folklore of the Alpine regions in Germany, Austria and other regions in Europe. Children are well aware that if they’ve been good all year, Ol’ St. Nick will visit to give them treats. However, if they’ve been bad, they can expect the Krampus, a monster that will put them in a basket on his shoulder and take them away.
Brewtown Tales: More Stories from Milwaukee and Beyond by John Gurda
“I didn’t realize how bad it was until I went up North,” John Gurda wrote. Milwaukee’s favorite historian ventured beyond the county and found that Trump lawn signs in northern Wisconsin “seemed as thick as the pine trees.” Rather than outrage, he stepped back and reflected on polarization with his usual thoughtfulness in one of his Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columns collected in the new anthology, Brewtown Tales.
Good Golly Miss Molly’s Cafe
People have been telling me to go to Miss Molly’s Cafe for so long that I had to finally make it happen. When I wrote about great tuna melts around Milwaukee, readers quickly pointed out I had missed the one at Miss Molly’s. Despite my usual habits, I did not get the tuna today and I feel like I’ve written about it a lot recently. But there’s plenty else to cover at this cute spot at 9201 W. Center Street in Wauwatosa.
Boyfriend Hits the Naughty List
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 1-7, 2022
Socially conscious songs with David Huckfelt and Eric Blowtorch and The Bodyguards, Santa Rampage bike ride, Christmas in the Ward, Willy Porter, A Christmas Story on stage and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, Dec. 1. The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County Annual Holiday Drive. Amid the holiday craziness,...
It’s in the Record Book for Milwaukee-Born Comedian
The only comedian to ever have topped the U.S. pop singles chart with a stand-up bit was a Milwaukeean. If barely so. Johnny Standley took “It’s in the Book,” a mock preacherly retelling of the Mother Goose rhyme about Little Bo Peep, to #1 on Billboard’s weekly chart of best-selling singles in late November of 1952, 70 years ago this week. Born into an Oklahoma-based family of traveling entertainers, Milwaukee was where the closest hospital was when Johnny’s mother gave birth to him in December 1912.
Promises: For the Love of the Game w/ Joey Turbo
In this episode of the pod, Elisabeth speaks with Joey Turbo, co-owner of Promises Bar in Milwaukee. Turbo starts the conversation off by reflecting on his experience touring with his band Platinum Boys in Europe, and how the experience solidified for him a new standard of hospitality for touring bands, one that he wished to emulate. Turbo has been making music in bands since the age of 12. He moved to (and fell in love with) Milwaukee when he was 18, and went on to play in the Milwaukee band Platinum Boys, Catacombz, Peroxide, and Rio Turbo — a band that was formed years ago specifically to fill a gap in a bill, and to support another band touring through Milwaukee. Through his diverse experiences, Turbo feels he’s been supported, cared for and mentored by many in Milwaukee– and now he is looking to return the favor for the whole community through operating Promises.
‘Les Mis,’ ‘Tootsie’ and More at Marcus PAC’s Broadway Series
From the classic to the contemporary, the commercial to the creative, the Marcus Performing Arts Center 2022-2023 Broadway Series promises that familiar- sounding “something for everyone” with its line-up: Les Miserables, My Fair Lady, Hairspray, Six, Disney’s Frozen, Hadestown and Tootsie. There are those taken from classic...
Beloved ‘Les Misérables’ Kicks Off Marcus Center Broadway Series
Broadway comes to Milwaukee via several local performing arts groups, and through the Marcus Performing Arts Center. At the Marcus Center, the Johnson Financial Group’s Broadway series opens its 2022-23 season with one of the most popular musicals of the 20th century, Les Misérables. Winner of eight Tony...
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,191 New Cases, 2 Deaths
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,191 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 860 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 4,970 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,007 cases per day. In 2020, 3,858 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,655 cases per day.
End of Year Giving: The Need is Greater than Ever and Universal
Milwaukee GAMMA’s annual holiday party includes a request that members bring a gift to be donated to a local charity. It is part of the organization’s philanthropic program, GAMMA Gives. This year’s beneficiary is Pathfinders, an agency that provides support to youth experiencing trauma and crisis. Since 2010, it also includes a program specifically targeting homeless LGBTQ youth. I reached out to Pathfinders and asked what specific items they recommended for donations. The list they sent was extensive. Some items were seasonal like winter apparel (gloves, coats, scarves, etc.), blankets, hot cocoa and hand warmers; others were basic needs like personal hygiene necessaries, non-perishable foods, kitchen supplies, children’s toys and diapers. In other words: everything.
