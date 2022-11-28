Read full article on original website
Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
Rolled vehicle on 24th & Broadwater; Two vehicle crash
Billings Fire and BPD on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Softie’s on 24th. BPD telling Billings Beat the overturned vehicle crashed with a truck and flipped on its side. BPD reports it is not fatal accident but extent of injuries unknown. All motorists asked to take alternate route.
Update: Family identifies Billings shooting victim
Police said on social media the shooting was reported at 11:19 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South.
Investigators ID human remains found south of Red Lodge
The following is a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office:. RED LODGE, Mont. - "On June 20, 2004, a hiker discovered a human skull approximately 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana off U.S. Highway 212 in Carbon County. Law enforcement responded with search teams and recovered additional skeletonized remains (a femur and pelvic bone). Subsequent forensic analysis determined that the bones came from the same individual and indicated that they belonged to a male between the ages of 15 and 32. DNA from the remains were entered in the Missing and Unidentified Remains section of the national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), but there was no match with a relative donor.
