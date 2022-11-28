ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Georgia Tech close to hiring Tulane's Willlie Fritz

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Georgia Tech is closing in on making Tulane's Willie Fritz its next head football coach, although a deal was not in place as of Sunday night according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ken Sugiura.

Fritz, 62, would replace Geoff Collins, who was fired in September along with athletic director Todd Stansbury.

Associate head coach Brent Key closed out Georgia Tech's 5-7 season as the interim coach. New athletic director J Batt has been searching for the Yellow Jackets' new coach since being hired last month.

Fritz emerged as a strong candidate over the past few weeks, although ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sunday night that the school still plans to interview additional candidates this week.

Fritz landed his first head coaching job at Blinn College in 1993, going on to win a pair of junior college national championships while compiling a 39-5-1 record.

Fritz spent the next 13 years at Division II Central Missouri, where he went 97-47. Fritz's next stop was at Sam Houston State, leading the school to consecutive national title game appearances in 2011-12 before leaving for Georgia Southern.

The Eagles reached the first bowl game in school history in 2015, but Fritz was not on the sideline after accepting the Tulane job.

After a pair of losing seasons to begin his tenure at Tulane, the Green Wave went to bowl games in three of the next four seasons.

Tulane went 2-10 in 2021 but rebounded in a big way this year, finished the regular season 10-1 and atop the American Athletic Conference following Friday's 27-24 win at Cincinnati.

Fritz is 41-45 in seven seasons at Tulane and is 195-114 overall. The Green Wave will play host to Central Florida in the AAC title game on Saturday. --Field Level Media

Georgia Tech removes interim tag for coach Brent Key

Georgia Tech agreed to make interim coach Brent Key the program's full-time head coach on Tuesday. Key, who was the program's assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator, was given the interim coach title in September after Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins amid a 1-3 start. The Yellow Jackets went 4-4 under Key on their way to finishing 5-7 (4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), including a 21-17 upset...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts recovering from surgery

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is recovering from surgery to repair a torn MCL in his right knee. Pitts shared a post-operation photo from a hospital bed showing his knee in a brace. The image was on his Instagram story Wednesday. "Day 1," read the caption. The Falcons placed Pitts on injured reserve Monday, one day after taking a hit to the knee in the third quarter of a 27-24 victory against the Chicago Bears. Pitts, 22, posted 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns in 10 starts this season. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie first-round pick in 2021, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a touchdown in 17 games (15 starts). He joined Mike Ditka as the only rookie tight ends in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards. --Field Level Media
