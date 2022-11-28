Read full article on original website
Mr. Glenn Lewis Portwood, Lyons
Mr. Glenn Lewis Portwood, age 67, of Lyons, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a native of Swainsboro, a 1973 graduate of Swainsboro High School, and had lived in Lyons since 1978. He worked with Vidalia Police Department for twenty years, later as a detective, and worked as an investigator with Smith & Cannon, P.C. for twenty years. He was a member of Hawhammock Baptist Church in Emanuel County, and he enjoyed yard work, gardening, cooking, watching westerns, decorating his home, and reading. He is preceded in death by his wife Michelle Portwood; parents, Lewis Gordan Portwood and Doris Gregory Portwood; and two brothers, Michael Portwood and Cliff Portwood.
Mr. Lamar Ford, Vidalia
Mr. Lamar Ford, age 77, of Vidalia, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida after a brief illness. He was a native of Toombs County, briefly living in Baxley, and then living in Vidalia most of his life. He worked with Lark Builders for more than thirty years. He was a member of Vidalia Baptist Temple and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and flowers. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rilla Faye Courson Ford; parents, William Floyd Ford, Sr. and Lula Mae Driggers Ford; three brothers, Lavern Ford, Curtis McCoy and Jack Ford.
Mr. Jim Trednick, Vidalia
Mr. Jim Trednick, age 72, of Vidalia, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sweet Onion Animal Protection Society, PO Box 210, Vidalia, GA 30475. To send flowers to the...
Humphrey Named Toombs County Teacher of the Year
(L to R): Barry Waller, Superintendentt; Dana Manning (Toombs County High School); Joanna Humphrey (Toombs Central Elementary School and District Teacher of the Year); Amanda Hudson (Lyons Upper Elementary School); Angela Crocker (Lyons Primary School: and Jodi Foster (Toombs County Middle School). The Toombs County School System has recognized Special...
December 18--Live Nativity in Vidalia
December 18--Grace Church, 1200 Aimwell Road in Vidalia, invites you to their Live Nativity which has been a part of the community for over 50 years, Sunday December 18th at 6:00. Free admission, hot chocolate & door prizes. This is an outdoor event so bring lawn chairs or blankets. Will...
Vidalia Fire Department Receives Donation
COUNTRY Financial Representative and J Dustin Booth Agency is pleased to support Vidalia Fire Department with a $750 donation as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds will be used for a Christmas toy drive. “I am pleased to support my local community and fire department. I hope...
God's Storehouse Christmas Toy Drive
God’s Storehouse in Vidalia is having its annual Christmas toy drive! They provide new toys to parents of nine-year-old children and younger that are in their food assistance program. Please share the Christmas joy by either purchasing new toys for the children yourself and dropping them off at their new location at 2200 Center Drive, or simply send a donation check to God’s Storehouse, P.O. Box 1214, Vidalia, GA 30475. God’s Storehouse’s phone number is (912) 538-1730 if you have any questions.
Garvin to Lead Indians!
Former Vidalia High School Defensive Coordinator and current Metter High School Head Coach Rodney Garvin has been chosen to lead the Vidalia Indians as the school's 22nd Head Football Coach. Garvin will become only the 9th Head Coach since 1970, after serving Metter in the same capacity since 2018. The position became available after Jason Cameron resigned earlier this month.
TCSO, GBI Investigating Thursday Morning Homicide
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation regarding a homicide that occurred Thursday morning. Captain Jordan Kight said that around 11:12 a.m., a call was made that a person had been shot at a residence at 124 Moore Road in Lyons where deputies that responded found a white male deceased. He was identified as John Tomason, 36, and was the occupant of the home.
Toombs County Boys Basketball Moves to 2 and 0 with 54-28 Win over Montgomery County
The Toombs County Boys Basketball team came off of a brief break and picked up where they left off going into Thanksgiving. The Hoop Dawgs took the brief bus ride over to Montgomery County and picked up a good road victory Tuesday night. The two teams traded baskets early on...
