Mr. Glenn Lewis Portwood, age 67, of Lyons, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a native of Swainsboro, a 1973 graduate of Swainsboro High School, and had lived in Lyons since 1978. He worked with Vidalia Police Department for twenty years, later as a detective, and worked as an investigator with Smith & Cannon, P.C. for twenty years. He was a member of Hawhammock Baptist Church in Emanuel County, and he enjoyed yard work, gardening, cooking, watching westerns, decorating his home, and reading. He is preceded in death by his wife Michelle Portwood; parents, Lewis Gordan Portwood and Doris Gregory Portwood; and two brothers, Michael Portwood and Cliff Portwood.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO