ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Traffic stop lands Lincoln Parish woman in jail for possessing meth; West Monroe Police say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11t8IF_0jPsgHOO00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a dark license plate cover. Police then made contact with the driver and advised him of the reason he was stopped.

According to police, they recognized two other passengers who have a history of being involved with narcotics. The driver then allegedly gave officers verbal consent to search the vehicle and the following items were located:

  • Plastics bags containing methamphetamine
  • Several small baggies
  • A scale
  • A clear smoking pipe

Officers located these items in a purse next to 31-year-old Erika Renee Dollar. After officers advised Dollar of her Miranda Rights, she stated that the purse did not belong to her; however, police found her identification card inside the purse.

Dollar was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested; allegedly stole floodlights from previous employer

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Jason Laird for allegedly stealing four floodlights from his previous employer. According to a deputy, the victim advised four of his Rab FxLED 150T floodlights were missing from the business’s storage. The floodlights were worth $877.80 each, reports say. The […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Investigation lands duo behind bars for possessing 150 Xanax pills and firearm, Monroe Police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, Monroe Police have been receiving information that 29-year-old Daniel Modicue and 26-year-old Billishea Kid were allegedly selling narcotics from their apartment. During the investigation, Monroe Police conducted surveillance on the residence. On November 29, 2022, Monroe Police […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are accused of homicide. MPD says the homicide took place on July 30, 2022, at Oak Manor Apartments. Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man arrested on warrants

A Downsville man was arrested last week after narcotics officers spotted him in front of a Ruston tavern. Terrel V. Andrews, 31, was spotted by members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday night. The team held several warrants for Andrews for distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Driver attempts to take vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a driver for the vehicle. Once the driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish Sheriff discusses viral arrest video

Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey. “To see her that morning was a sigh of relief. To see her again was a sigh of relief.”. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6...
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman allegedly stabs door with kitchen knife while searching for ex-boyfriend; assaulted police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Stacy Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police were informed that the suspect, 34-year-old Roshonda R. Starks, fled the scene. According to witnesses, Starks went […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police discover Monroe woman unconscious in car allegedly under the influence of narcotics; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Eros woman accused of assaulting her mother; allegedly stole her debit card and vehicle

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, authorities were dispatched to a residence on Kilpatrick Road in Eros, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the suspect’s mother. According to the victim, her daughter, 42-year-old Hillary E. Williams, arrived at the […]
EROS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Driver was allegedly under the influence during car crash that injured Tallulah police officer, officials say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, officials issued an update on the November 27, 2022, accident that left a Tallulah police officer injured. According to officials, the driver of the second vehicle was allegedly under the influence during the incident. Authorities confirmed that […]
TALLULAH, LA
Nationwide Report

42-Year-Old Louis J. Greenberg Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Accident In Ouachita Parish (Ouachita Parish, La)

Authorities from the Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on. Sunday. Upon their arrival, witnesses informed the troopers that the driver involved in the crash ran across a pasture into a homeowner’s driveway. Troopers on the scene discovered the homeowner holding the driver, Louis J. Greenberg at gunpoint.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy