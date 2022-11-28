ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrietstown, NY

North Carolina couple arrested on drug charges

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Dkpa_0jPsfvDt00

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Friday evening, New York State Police received a report of an erratic driver on State Route 3 in Harrietstown. Police located the vehicle and identified the occupants as James M. Alderman, 36, of Charleston, North Carolina, and Laura K. Alderman, 34, of Johns Island, NC.

Police arrested James for driving while impaired and arrested Laura after finding drug paraphernalia in her possession. Both were charged with Criminal Possession Controlled Substance and arraigned in the Town of Harrietstown before being remanded to Franklin County Jail without bail.

