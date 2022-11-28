North Carolina couple arrested on drug charges
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Friday evening, New York State Police received a report of an erratic driver on State Route 3 in Harrietstown. Police located the vehicle and identified the occupants as James M. Alderman, 36, of Charleston, North Carolina, and Laura K. Alderman, 34, of Johns Island, NC.Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!
Police arrested James for driving while impaired and arrested Laura after finding drug paraphernalia in her possession. Both were charged with Criminal Possession Controlled Substance and arraigned in the Town of Harrietstown before being remanded to Franklin County Jail without bail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0