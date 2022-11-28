Vans slash their stock down to half price with an extra 20% off at checkout this Cyber Monday

There's still time to save yourself money on a whole host of Cyber Monday music deals on all sorts of items right now, but if you're after a new pair of sneakers, then look no further, as Vans UK have a serious money-saving sale with select products now available with up to half price off.

Not only that, but there's an extra 20% off available at checkout with their promotional code CYBER20 . That's quite the offer!

Vans Cyber Monday sale: Up to 50% off + 20% more

Vans are offering one of the best sales on the market right now with huge savings ready to be made at the click of a button. Take home one of their iconic designs, from their old skool style to the classic slip-on, and walk in the stylish footsteps of your favourite musicians, punks and skaters. There's even accessories available too, such as beanies, spare laces, socks and belts, ideal for Christmas stockings. View Deal

Embrace your inner emo with these checkerboard classic slip-on shoes in a muted grey. These textile low-profile slip-ons are perfect for being on the go, with elastic side accents and padded collars for extra comfort, also featuring waffle outsoles for firmer grip, meaning they won't easily fall off your foot. In Vans Cyber Monday sale, you can take these home for £42.00, a 30% cut from its original price of £60. With their promo code CYBER20, you can even grab an additional 20% off, cutting the total down to £38.60 (including £5.00 delivery).

We're also big fans of these Golden Coast authentic shoes in black and white with a blue logo accent. This iconic checkboard design combines the classic low top shoe with sturdy canvas uppers, fit with metal eyelets and signature rubber waffle outsoles. These are now ready to buy with a whole 50% off, taking its retail price of £60.00 down to just £30.00. With the promo deal, you can take a further £6.00 off the total.

To top off the look, why not treat yourself to this black garnett jacket , now with 30% off. Retailing at £65.00, it's now purchasable for £45.50. Better yet, axe that price down by an extra 20% with the code CYBER20. Casual yet stylish, this jacket is a 100% nylon windbreaker with 100% polyester mesh lining, set with adjustable bungee cords at the hood, and slit pockets at the hips, with a checkerboard design down the arm, signed off with their embroidered logo.

