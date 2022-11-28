Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Man shot to death at apartment complex in Sawyer Heights
A man was shot to death Thursday at an apartment complex in Sawyer Heights. The shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Summer Street which is just south of the Katy Freeway near Washington Avenue. The man was reportedly walking through the parking area of the...
cw39.com
Driver dies after crashing SUV on street in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver is dead Thursday morning after he lost control of his SUV in northwest Houston. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, as Houston police say a gray Chevy Blazer rolled multiple times down the 2800 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard. Investigators said that...
Ex-boyfriend sought after woman shot and killed through apartment window in SE Houston, police say
Police named the woman's 27-year-old ex-boyfriend as a suspect, but said he has not been charged yet because investigators want to talk to him.
fox26houston.com
1 killed after vehicle crashes into Houston post office
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly crash into a post office in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. Houston police said the crash occurred at the post office located on the 2900 block of Rogerdale, just after 4:30 p.m. Commander Reece Hardy with the Houston Police Department said an...
cw39.com
Motorcyclist shot while riding in northwest Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A motorcyclist is recovering after he was shot in northwest Houston early Thursday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 11000 block of Fallbrook Drive near Cypress Creek Parkway. The man tried to ride off during the shooting but crashed in a driveway. He was...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in hit-and-run incident on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are searching for a suspect accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run incident on Houston’s south side Wednesday. It happened in the 6600 block of St. Augustine Street, near the intersection of Yellowstone Boulevard, around 6:20 p.m.
HPD: Woman dead after driver steps on gas instead of brakes, crashing into west Houston post office
HOUSTON — A woman died after an SUV crashed through the front entrance of a USPS building in west Houston. This happened Wednesday shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rogerdale Road, between Westheimer Road and Richmond Avenue. Houston Police said the 84-year-old woman was pulling up...
Woman's 1st day at work ends with robber nearly stabbing her over cupcakes
"I could've died." A woman is retelling her near-death experience with a man armed with a knife and what she has done now after it.
'We miss her' | Family identifies woman killed when SUV crashed into post office
HOUSTON, Texas — Karen Keagan, 58, was the woman killed when a SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Westheimer Station post office in west Houston, according to her family. She went to the post office to mail a package to her daughter in college when she got...
titantime.org
Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas
Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop
HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
cw39.com
Family finds teen shot dead in car near park in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is mourning the loss of their son, who was found dead in his car Monday night in northwest Houston. Deputies say the 18-year-old boy didn’t answer his phone when his family was trying to contact him at 10:45 p.m. The family was able...
Man found dead after being trapped in burning home described as 'kind and generous'
HOUSTON — Neighbors of a man found dead in a house fire in southeast Houston described him as a kind and caring man always willing to help. Family members identified the victim trapped in the burning home as 66-year-old Russell Waddy. Residents in the tight-knit neighborhood said they desperately...
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companion
Police have released a photo of the suspect that shot a Uber driver after attempting to rob him when he refused to take him and his companion to a new destination. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Police have identified Manny Diaz-Massa, shown below (left) as the shooter.
HPD investigating after bullet rips into woman's home while she slept
HOUSTON — Homeowners in the Rice Military neighborhood deal with a lot living so close to Washington Avenue, but this latest incident could have gotten someone killed. Surveillance video from a neighbor's camera captured the sound of gunfire -- four shots before a car races by around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houston
November 28, 2022 - According to Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a major accident in the 9600 block of the Southwest Freeway in Houston.
Video shows thief punch victims outside apartment near NRG before running off with their cash
The victims were sitting inside a car outside an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. We have video from HPD that shows what the suspect did before running off with their money.
Suspect caught on video running away from stolen Jeep after deadly wrong-way crash, deputies say
A man was caught on camera literally on the run in a Cypress neighborhood after cops believe he broke into several cars before taking off in a Jeep and killing a man on the road.
news4sanantonio.com
Two men found with gunshot wounds after running red light, crashing into Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- Two men were found shot inside a vehicle following an accident early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bissonnet Street near Southwest Freeway on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said they two men were driving down Bissonnet when someone in...
Comments / 0