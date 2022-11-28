ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Man shot to death at apartment complex in Sawyer Heights

A man was shot to death Thursday at an apartment complex in Sawyer Heights. The shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Summer Street which is just south of the Katy Freeway near Washington Avenue. The man was reportedly walking through the parking area of the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Driver dies after crashing SUV on street in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver is dead Thursday morning after he lost control of his SUV in northwest Houston. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, as Houston police say a gray Chevy Blazer rolled multiple times down the 2800 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard. Investigators said that...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed after vehicle crashes into Houston post office

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly crash into a post office in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. Houston police said the crash occurred at the post office located on the 2900 block of Rogerdale, just after 4:30 p.m. Commander Reece Hardy with the Houston Police Department said an...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Motorcyclist shot while riding in northwest Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A motorcyclist is recovering after he was shot in northwest Houston early Thursday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 11000 block of Fallbrook Drive near Cypress Creek Parkway. The man tried to ride off during the shooting but crashed in a driveway. He was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man killed in hit-and-run incident on Houston’s south side, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are searching for a suspect accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run incident on Houston’s south side Wednesday. It happened in the 6600 block of St. Augustine Street, near the intersection of Yellowstone Boulevard, around 6:20 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
titantime.org

Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
MCALLEN, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop

HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
HOUSTON, TX

