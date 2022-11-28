A former state employee in Cherokee admits she manipulated her husband's timesheets to inflate his pay by tens of thousands of dollars. Renae Rapp was an administrative assistant at the state unit in Cherokee where sexually violent predators are committed once their prison terms have expired. Her husband, Adam Rapp, was working as a part-time security specialist at the unit. Renae Rapp has pleaded guilty to second degree theft, a class D felony. She will not serve time in prison. She's been ordered to pay the state more than 57-thousand dollars in restitution. That's equal to the amount of excess pay she got for her husband by recording he'd worked more hours than he had over an 18-month period.

CHEROKEE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO