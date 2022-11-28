Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Area Lakes Still Unsafe for Ice-Fishing
The lakes in the Storm Lake area have been frozen over the past week due to the colder temperatures. However, the Iowa DNR reiterates that all ice is unsafe for ice fishing. The area lakes have only been layered with thin ice. With potential windy and warmer days in the forecast next week, some areas may open up again. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District Office at (712)-657-2638.
stormlakeradio.com
Howard E. Hustedt, age 79, of Odebolt
Howard E. Hustedt, age 79, of Odebolt, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove, Iowa. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the St. Martin Catholic Church of Odebolt, Iowa. Father Richard D. Ball will officiate.
stormlakeradio.com
Robert Otto, age 87, of Storm Lake
Robert Otto, age 87, of Storm Lake, Iowa, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held...
stormlakeradio.com
Area Region Council of Governments Among Recipients of Home Ownership Investment Grants
Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of nearly 20-million dollars in investments to advance home ownership opportunities in the state through the Iowa HOME Grant Program. Grants are being given to 16 organizations, including 12 Habitat For Humanity affiliates throughout Iowa to assist in meeting local housing needs. The...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake United CEO Talks Next Week's Miracle on Lake Avenue
Miracle on Lake Avenue will be happening in Storm Lake next Thursday, December 8th. Storm Lake United Executive Director Breanna Horsey says this year's parade theme of “Christmas Through the Decades” aligns with this year's Santa's Castle theme...(audio clip below :45 ) The parade gets underway at 6:15...
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Storm Lake is declaring a SNOW EMERGENCY effective tonight (Tues) at 10pm and running through this Thursday, December 1st at 6am. During a Snow Emergency the following regulations are in effect:. Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of...
stormlakeradio.com
Former State Employee in Cherokee to Pay Restitution For Inflating Husband's Pay
A former state employee in Cherokee admits she manipulated her husband's timesheets to inflate his pay by tens of thousands of dollars. Renae Rapp was an administrative assistant at the state unit in Cherokee where sexually violent predators are committed once their prison terms have expired. Her husband, Adam Rapp, was working as a part-time security specialist at the unit. Renae Rapp has pleaded guilty to second degree theft, a class D felony. She will not serve time in prison. She's been ordered to pay the state more than 57-thousand dollars in restitution. That's equal to the amount of excess pay she got for her husband by recording he'd worked more hours than he had over an 18-month period.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug-Related Charges
Multiple felony charges were filed in a drug-related arrest in Storm Lake this past weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, this past Sunday at approximately 10:45pm, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Erie Street for a minor violation. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, when officers located approximately four ounces of marijuana in a backpack found in the vehicle.
Comments / 0