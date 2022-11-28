Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital
A man collapsed and died Thursday morning in Wellington, shortly after being released from a hospital, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred about 6:45 a.m. at the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man was pronounced...
wflx.com
Child shot when dad, under influence, 'irresponsibly handled' AR-15, police say
A Port St. Lucie girl is recovering after a police report said she was shot on the day before Thanksgiving when her "extremely negligent" father, who was under the influence of alcohol, "irresponsibly handled" an AR-15 rifle. Daniel Weber, 35, a St. Lucie County deputy, is facing charges of aggravated...
wflx.com
3 teens arrested after hateful, racist messages spray-painted in Weston
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with several racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in a Weston neighborhood in October. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives Wednesday announced the arrests of three 16-year-old boys. According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Yom Kippur, when several antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted...
wflx.com
Woman seeks justice in fatal stabbing of son in Hobe Sound
Through her tears, Amy Carter remembered her firstborn son, Robert Meadows. “He was always trying to make somebody smile and make somebody feel special, especially me, every time I came to visit, and he treated me like a queen,” Carter told WFLX in a telephone interview Tuesday. Meadows, 26,...
wflx.com
Police: Holiday inflatables stolen from home in Palm Springs
Police are searching for a woman who, they say, stole holiday inflatables from the front lawn of a home. The incident occurred on Nov. 28 at 4:58 p.m. at a home along the 400 block of Kirk Road in Palm Springs. Video from a Ring camera captured the woman unplugging...
wflx.com
Reports of car into canal in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a canal. The incident happened just before 6 a.m. near Baywinds Boulevard and Clipper Circle, just east of State Road 7. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed tire skid marks in the...
wflx.com
Car thefts, break-ins on the rise in West Palm Beach, police say
The West Palm Beach Police Department is battling an uptick in car thefts and break-ins, particularly leading to stolen guns. Officer Seth Buxton told NewsChannel 5 that the main problem is people leaving car doors unlocked and leaving valuables like jewelry, laptops and firearms inside. "We actually had vehicles broken...
wflx.com
Check-washing thieves attempt to steal $27K from West Palm Beach doctor
There have been recent reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes at a Wellington business plaza and in Port St. Lucie. Now, a business plaza in West Palm Beach was hit. The latest victim is a West Palm Beach doctor who said the thieves changed his checks and tried to steal $27,000.
wflx.com
Nonprofit Digital Vibez bus catches fire
A nonprofit organization that helps empower young lives in underserved communities to maintain a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle, needs a bit of empowering themselves. Digital Vibez Mission said Thursday morning a fire damaged its bus. The fire department responded to the fire, but unfortunately parts of the bus was damaged...
wflx.com
Martin County business under investigation following dog's death
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
wflx.com
2 arrested in boat equipment thefts on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County
Deputies said two 26-year-old men are behind bars after spending Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. Deputies said Gabriel Alejandro Martinez of Miami Gardens and Jesus Eduardo Castro of Medley were caught by road patrol units during a traffic stop. The pair was found with multiple Garmin GPS...
wflx.com
Sandi Tree to be lit in downtown West Palm Beach
The holidays are here and on Thursday night, downtown West Palm Beach will be in the spotlight in a way that only the city can do it. The city will come together for the annual tree lighting of Sandi Tree. Who would have thought that 700 tons of sand dumped...
wflx.com
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree Tuesday night
The city will ring in the holiday season Tuesday night by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event starting at about 6 p.m. The annual event takes place at Old School Square in Delray Beach with music...
wflx.com
Could Palm Beach County school district help employees find affordable housing?
We've talked a lot about the housing crisis in Palm Beach County and how difficult it is for working class families to make rent or mortgage payments. Now one school board member wants to see the School District of Palm Beach County get more involved as the largest employer in the county.
wflx.com
Water main breaks closes Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus
The Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will remain closed Friday to make necessary repairs after a water main break Thursday. The campus first closed at 4 p.m. with courses and operations conducted remotely. The water main break was between the gymnasium and the building housing the cafeteria. No...
wflx.com
Boca Raton drug dealer sentenced to 16 years in federal prison
A 29-year-old Boca Raton man has been sentenced to 16 yearsin federal prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, one month another a co-conspirator from West Palm Beach was sentenced. Anton Peck pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl,...
wflx.com
'I fought a shark and won:' Girl, 10, stays calm throughout shark encounter
Make no mistake that Jasmine Carney is one brave, cool kid. "I fought a shark and won," Carney said. The 10-year-old from Palm City found herself in the presence of a shark Sunday afternoon at Hobe Sound Beach. "Something grabbed me," she said. "It looked pretty big and it was...
wflx.com
World War II vet's missing grave marker now in son's hands after mystery
Outside the City Towing impound lot in Boynton Beach, George Whidden Jr. sees a grave marker that has his father's name. "Well, it's unbelievable," Whidden said to Brandi Cook, the owner of City Towing. "There it is," Cook said as she gave the marker to Whidden. The marker notes that...
wflx.com
Martin County School Board member asks for forgiveness after controversial post
A comment from a Martin County School Board member regarding students watching movies in class before Thanksgiving break sparked outrage with a popular online mom group. Many viewers reached out to WPTV about the post in the "Stuart Moms" Facebook group, and took it to be an attack on local teachers.
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie City Manager Russ Blackburn to retire amid population growth
Port St. Lucie has seen a lot of changes in the last few years and more could be on the way. On Monday, the city announced their current city manager, Russ Blackburn, is retiring at the beginning of next year. "i felt like this was a really good time for...
