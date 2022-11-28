ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

wflx.com

3 teens arrested after hateful, racist messages spray-painted in Weston

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with several racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in a Weston neighborhood in October. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives Wednesday announced the arrests of three 16-year-old boys. According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Yom Kippur, when several antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted...
WESTON, FL
wflx.com

Woman seeks justice in fatal stabbing of son in Hobe Sound

Through her tears, Amy Carter remembered her firstborn son, Robert Meadows. “He was always trying to make somebody smile and make somebody feel special, especially me, every time I came to visit, and he treated me like a queen,” Carter told WFLX in a telephone interview Tuesday. Meadows, 26,...
HOBE SOUND, FL
wflx.com

Police: Holiday inflatables stolen from home in Palm Springs

Police are searching for a woman who, they say, stole holiday inflatables from the front lawn of a home. The incident occurred on Nov. 28 at 4:58 p.m. at a home along the 400 block of Kirk Road in Palm Springs. Video from a Ring camera captured the woman unplugging...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
wflx.com

Reports of car into canal in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a canal. The incident happened just before 6 a.m. near Baywinds Boulevard and Clipper Circle, just east of State Road 7. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed tire skid marks in the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Car thefts, break-ins on the rise in West Palm Beach, police say

The West Palm Beach Police Department is battling an uptick in car thefts and break-ins, particularly leading to stolen guns. Officer Seth Buxton told NewsChannel 5 that the main problem is people leaving car doors unlocked and leaving valuables like jewelry, laptops and firearms inside. "We actually had vehicles broken...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Nonprofit Digital Vibez bus catches fire

A nonprofit organization that helps empower young lives in underserved communities to maintain a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle, needs a bit of empowering themselves. Digital Vibez Mission said Thursday morning a fire damaged its bus. The fire department responded to the fire, but unfortunately parts of the bus was damaged...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Martin County business under investigation following dog's death

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Sandi Tree to be lit in downtown West Palm Beach

The holidays are here and on Thursday night, downtown West Palm Beach will be in the spotlight in a way that only the city can do it. The city will come together for the annual tree lighting of Sandi Tree. Who would have thought that 700 tons of sand dumped...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree Tuesday night

The city will ring in the holiday season Tuesday night by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event starting at about 6 p.m. The annual event takes place at Old School Square in Delray Beach with music...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Water main breaks closes Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus

The Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will remain closed Friday to make necessary repairs after a water main break Thursday. The campus first closed at 4 p.m. with courses and operations conducted remotely. The water main break was between the gymnasium and the building housing the cafeteria. No...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton drug dealer sentenced to 16 years in federal prison

A 29-year-old Boca Raton man has been sentenced to 16 yearsin federal prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, one month another a co-conspirator from West Palm Beach was sentenced. Anton Peck pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl,...
BOCA RATON, FL

