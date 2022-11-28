White House says Marjorie Taylor Greene's gun comments prove Biden's point

EXCLUSIVE — The Biden administration is now pushing back on individual Republican lawmakers opposing President Joe Biden's proposed "assault weapons ban," telling the Washington Examiner that statements from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are "inherently discredited" and only serve to prove Biden's point.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates told the Washington Examiner Monday that Greene's statements, coming "from a politician who has called for violence against those with whom she disagrees, are not only inherently discredited — but they prove President Biden’s point."

BIDEN SAYS CURRENT GUN LAWS ARE 'SICK' AND 'RIDICULOUS'

"An assault weapons ban is one of the most effective actions we can take to support law enforcement in the fight against gun crime. Police chiefs have attested to that and the American people support doing so," he added. "Choosing the gun industry lobby over keeping our streets safe and protecting our children’s lives is flatly unacceptable, which is why [the] president continues to advocate for an assault weapons ban."

Biden told reporters on Thanksgiving that he would work both in the lame-duck session and with the next Congress to reauthorize his 1994 ban on the weapons .

"The idea that we're not enforcing red flag laws is ridiculous," the president stated.

"The idea [that] we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick. It has no, no social[ly] redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers," he added.

Greene in turn responded Saturday by claiming that an assault weapons ban would "not stop a transgender from shooting up his own LGBTQ community or any other murderer already breaking laws to kill people," and would "just create more defenseless victims."

"Joe has been a career politician in office longer than I’ve been alive and he knows NOTHING about guns," she wrote. "Joe is an elite politician who enjoys the protection of AR-15’s but wants to take your guns away and leave you defenseless at the mercy of criminals who don’t care about laws."