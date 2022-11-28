A national chain of fertility clinics is opening a local branch at downtown Milwaukee's newest office tower.

The Kindbody clinic is planning to open on the ground floor of the 2 5 -story BMO Tower, 790 N. Water St.

Kindbody, which offers services such as egg freezing and embryo banking, plans to operate in 7,500 square feet at BMO Tower.

That's according to a commercial building permit application filed with the city Department of Neighborhood Services.

Additional information wasn't immediately available about when the clinic would open.

Kindbody has clinics in nearly 20 U.S. cities. That list includes Wauwatosa, where Kindbody operates at 2500 N. Mayfair Road.

BMO Tower was developed by Irgens Partners LLC and opened in September 2020. Its anchor tenants are BMO Harris Bank and Michael Best & Friedrich law firm.

The tower's other tenants include Kahler Slater architectural firm, with a Fiddleheads cafe on the ground floor .

“We welcome Kindbody to BMO Tower and just as importantly to activate the exceptional street-facing space located at the corner of Wells Street and Broadway," said Mark Irgens, Irgens Partners chief executive officer.

"This, along with Fiddleheads and the flagship BMO retail bank, will continue to improve the block that was a former parking ramp," Irgens said, in a statement.

The transaction's brokers were Kevin Schmoldt, of Newmark, representing the building owner and C.J. Goldberg, of CBRE, representing the tenant.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Downtown Milwaukee's BMO Tower office high-rise is adding a tenant: a fertility clinic