Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Verita Joyce (Pruett) Darmstaedter
Verita Joyce (Pruett) Darmstaedter of Monroe, Louisiana, formerly of Batesville, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born January 22, 1942, in Boydsville, Arkansas, the daughter of John H. and Gertrue (Shannon) Pruett. Mrs. Darmstaedter was retired from the Independence County...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dianne (Hubbard) Riley
Dianne (Hubbard) Riley of Tuckerman, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born September 26, 1945, in Newport, the daughter of William Verdie and Eula (Winemiller) Hubbard. Mrs. Riley was a 1963 graduate of Newport High School. She worked at American...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Norma Ring
Norma Ring, age 100, of Cave City, AR formerly of Evening Shade, AR passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her home. She was born January 22, 1922, in Emery, AR to George and Nova Crigler. She was a teacher for many years with a love of Home Economics. She was of the Baptist faith. Norma enjoyed sewing, and cooking and loved spending time with her great-granddaughters.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Eddy Russell
Eddy Russell, 67, of Batesville passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born Monday, February 7, 1955, in Batesville, Arkansas to Fred and Veda (Wolford) Russell. Eddy, with all his mannerisms, was a common, independent individual who was always willing to help others. His family was very important to him and he loved them and his dogs very much. Eddy also enjoyed working on his farm. He worked in the construction; of roads, residential and commercial. He always “said what he meant” and “meant what he said.”
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Autry RK Arnold
Autry RK Arnold, age 78, of Evening Shade, AR passed away on November 24, 2022, at his home. He was born August 11, 1944, in Bald Knob, AR to RK Arnold and Lucille Soles Arnold. He enjoyed taking care of animals, farming, gardening, spending time with his family and riding horses.
whiterivernow.com
Ribbon-cutting held for new section of Batesville’s Greenway Trail
The newest section of the Batesville Greenway is now open. On Tuesday, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the latest section of the trail. The Batesville Greenway is a multi-use trail designed for running, walking, cycling, and other forms of non-motorized transportation. The eight-foot-wide trail...
whiterivernow.com
FAA to investigate jet accident at Batesville Regional Airport
Until it’s removed from its final resting spot, Batesville Police are keeping watch over the Learjet 45 that ran off the runway at Batesville Regional Airport early Tuesday night. Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill told White River Now this morning that his department is securing the plane and the...
whiterivernow.com
State awards funds for new public safety equipment to area law enforcement
Some area law enforcement agencies will soon receive state funds to help purchase new public safety equipment. Grants totaling more than $7 million dollars were awarded today to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Approximately 90 percent of the total funds will be received...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man arrested on four drug-related felonies
A Stone County man is facing four drug-related felonies after authorities say he was allegedly involved in three controlled purchases involving confidential informants. Jon David Lancaster, 48, has been charged with three felony counts of delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance and one felony count of maintaining a drug premise.
Comments / 0