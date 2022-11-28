Read full article on original website
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Friends and family to remember Jefferson City J Pfenny murder victim today
Visitation is set for Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City for the J Pfenny’s employee who was shot to death early Saturday morning inside the restaurant. 26-year-old Skylar Smock’s visitation is today from 2-4 at Freeman Mortuary. He leaves behind a six-year-old daughter. A gonfunddme to raise money for Smock’s funeral expenses and to assist his daughter has raised about $6,700 so far. Their aim is to raise $10,000.
Fulton man accused of Boone County shooting arrested, faces multiple felony charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was arrested Thursday in Columbia after allegedly leading Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase, the department said in a Facebook post. Dustin Higgins, 33, is the suspect of a Saturday shooting that occurred in the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road near Ashland. He is charged The post Fulton man accused of Boone County shooting arrested, faces multiple felony charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cole County shooting victim dies; boyfriend arrested
A Jefferson City woman who was left in critical condition after a weekend shooting has died and her shooter has been arrested, the Cole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The post Cole County shooting victim dies; boyfriend arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wanted Macon woman arrested on drug charge in Moniteau County
A woman from northeast Missouri is arrested in Moniteau County on a drug charge. Tanya Rodie, 35, of Macon, was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine. She also had three active warrants for her arrest from other jurisdictions. The investigation into Rodie began Wednesday when deputies on routine patrol on...
Jefferson City man arrested for assaulting woman then leading police on a chase
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a domestic disturbance that ended with a police chase on the city’s east end. Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of E. Atchison Street Wednesday night around 10 p.m. The victim told police Byron Jarvis, 36, had come to her home to get his belongings following a prior domestic assault.
UPDATE: Charges filed in Cole County shooting death; suspect jailed without bond
Cole County prosecutors have filed involuntary manslaughter charges against a Jefferson City man in connection with Sunday’s shooting death of Hallie Phillips near Taos. 23-year-old Joshua Benjamin Wilbers is also charged with armed criminal action and is jailed without bond. The court describes Wilbers as a danger to the community.
Jury convicts Sturgeon woman accused of pointing crossbow at kids
A Sturgeon woman faces a possible jail sentence after a Boone County jury found her guilty of pointing a loaded crossbow at kids. The post Jury convicts Sturgeon woman accused of pointing crossbow at kids appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One person dead after traffic crash on East Broadway in Columbia
Columbia police confirmed that one person has died after a traffic crash on East Broadway Thursday afternoon. Police also said one person was hurt in the two-car crash. Columbia police tweeted that East Broadway at Hominy Creek Trail was shut down in both directions. They ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Visitation set for Jefferson City bar shooting victim
A visitation is set for this week for one of the two victims of a deadly downtown Jefferson City bar shooting. The post Visitation set for Jefferson City bar shooting victim appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two people, dog, injured in three-vehicle crash in Boone County
Two people are injured, and a dog is rescued, during a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Fire Protection District says firefighters were called to a crash on North Route B at East Mount Zion Church Road Sunday evening. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and inside one, the driver and a dog were pinned. Firefighters were able to extricate both.
Columbia police arrest man accused in Nov. 2 Clark Lane shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department announced in a press release and on Twitter that it arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 2 shooting on Clark Lane. CPD arrested 23-year-old Noah Solbrekken, of Columbia, during a traffic stop Tuesday in the 1300 block of Paris Road. At approximately 5 p.m. Nov. 2, The post Columbia police arrest man accused in Nov. 2 Clark Lane shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
Illinois man dies in Cooper County crash that shuts down all lanes of I-70
An Illinois man dies in a one-vehicle crash about eight miles west of Boonville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, Illinois, was driving on I-70 Wednesday morning when he ran off the side of the road. The patrol says Horak’s SUV returned to the road, then ran off the other side of the road, where it collided with median cable barriers and overturned. Horak was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gofundme account has raised about almost $6,000 for Jefferson City murder victim
Friends of the J. Pfenny’s employee who was shot to death early Saturday morning in downtown Jefferson City have established a gofundme. The money will go toward 23-year-old Skyler Smock’s funeral expenses and toward his young daughter. Supporters have raised about $5,700 of their $10,000 goal. Friends say Mr. Smock “absolutely loved everyone and would help anyone.”
Suspect in shooting near Ashland identified as Fulton man
Authorities identify the man wanted for a shooting with injuries near Ashland. Dustin Higgins, 33, of Fulton, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. A no-bond warrant has been issued for his arrest. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of S....
Suspect in JCMO double killing is formally charged
First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock. Jefferson City Police say the incident began as a physical altercation between Thames and Davis, which resulted in a handgun being drawn.
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY SEARCHING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 29-year-old Paris Cheyenne Hill is wanted for Missouri and Kansas probation violation. Meyer is five-feet-four and 150 pounds. Anyone with information...
Woman accused of injuring cop in drunk driving incident sentenced to five years
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman accused of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury to a law enforcement officer in 2020 was sentenced on Monday. Kylie Shepherd, 28, was sentenced to five years in the department of corrections. She allegedly crashed her Pontiac Vibe into a Columbia Police Department cruiser Feb. 24, 2020, The post Woman accused of injuring cop in drunk driving incident sentenced to five years appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Several arrested after people in two cars fire at each other
Columbia Police took several people into custody after a shots-fired incident on Monday morning. On their Facebook page, police officials said that people in two cars were shooting at each other in the 2400 block of Paris Road. One of the vehicles crashed, and the people in the car tried...
