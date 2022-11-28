An Illinois man dies in a one-vehicle crash about eight miles west of Boonville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, Illinois, was driving on I-70 Wednesday morning when he ran off the side of the road. The patrol says Horak’s SUV returned to the road, then ran off the other side of the road, where it collided with median cable barriers and overturned. Horak was pronounced dead at the scene.

COOPER COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO