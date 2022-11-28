Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Mustaine wants Slayer to reform for one more 'Big Four' concert
Dave Mustaine won't stop asking the 'Big Four', aka Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax (and his band Megadeth) to come together again for one huge concert
Metallica and Pantera Tour Announced, Fans Flip
On Monday (November 28th), legendary rock band Metallica announced not only a new song and 11th studio album but also a new tour with Pantera. The 2023 shows will reportedly be Pantera’s first U.S. performances in more than 20 years. According to Metal Edge, Metallica revealed their 2023 and...
Watch this drummer turn Metallica's Master Of Puppets into a killer death metal song with face-melting blast beats
YouTuber/drum extraordinaire Samus has given Master Of Puppets the death metal treatment, and fans think they've just found Metallica a new drummer
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson Wards Off Stage Crasher With Guitar at Concert
Every so often we're reminded that audience member presence onstage isn't always welcome. Such was the case Sunday night (Nov. 20) in Melbourne, Australia when one stage crasher got an up-close look at The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson's instruments while battling with security to remain in the spotlight.
Charlie Benante Won’t Rule Out Recording New Material With Pantera
Charlie Benante, the new drummer for the Pantera celebration and a longtime Anthrax member, won't rule out the possibility of recording new material with the current Pantera lineup. After all, he's sitting in for the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott at the reformed Pantera's celebratory shows that start this...
Video of Casey Anthony Dancing Onstage at Steel Panther Show Surfaces
The documentary series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies was just released on Peacock yesterday (Nov. 29), and now a video has surfaced of her dancing onstage at a Steel Panther show earlier this year. Anthony was accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee after her remains were found in...
The 50 Best Metal + Hard Rock Debut Albums – Ranked
For many bands, it takes a few albums to really connect with fans or to release a high-quality effort. But some bands knock it out of the park on their very first try. Our list of the Top 50 Hard Rock + Metal Debut Albums showcases albums that became mega-selling smashes from the moments they were released and some that would become the stuff of legend years after they first impacted the musical world. While some of these acts would go on to release even greater efforts than their debut discs, others hit their creative peaks right at the beginning of their careers.
Metallica Announces New Album, ‘72 Seasons,’ and Two-Year World Tour
Metallica has confirmed the title and release date of its forthcoming 12th studio album: “72 Seasons” will be available April 14, 2023 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track album is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.” The band has dropped the first single from the album, “Lux Æterna,” a three-and-a-half-minute-long blast that recalls the band’s early albums, which got a big revival with the prominent use of their 1986 classic “Master of Puppets” in the series “Stranger Things” earlier this year. Speaking...
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
Fans Share Why They’re Thankful For Metallica
There's never a bad time to offer gratitude for different things in your life, so Ultimate Metallica reached out to the Metallica Family to hear why fans are thankful for arguably the biggest band in the world. And of course, when they posed the question on Facebook and Twitter, fans...
Ne Obliviscaris return with new album and European tour
Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris will release new album Exul in March
Neal Schon Teases Potential Return of Co-Founding Journey Member
In a tweet this week, Neal Schon, the guitarist of Journey who's the last remaining original member of the influential arena rockers, teased the return of a fellow Journey co-founder to the band. Schon's post emerged amid a legal tangle between him and current Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain. The two...
Poll: What’s the Best Breaking Benjamin Album? – Vote Now
Breaking Benjamin have been one of the powerhouse bands of the contemporary rock scene since the early 2000s. Though they've toured relentlessly, they haven't released an album since 2018, so we want to know which of their records you think is the best during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Metallica Announce World Tour Dates With Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch + More
Metallica have just announced a giant run of world tour dates for 2023 and 2024. The band will play two shows in each city they visit (four shows in Mexico City) with different opening acts on Night 1 and Night 2. In Europe, Night 1 opening acts will be Architects...
Listen to previously unheard Motörhead song Bullet In Your Brain from their final album sessions
Previously unreleased track Bullet In Your Brain will feature on new Motörhead box set Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic, which comes with a ouija board if you fancy a "chat with Lem"
House Tommy Lee Is Selling Burglarized, Thieves Take Random Items + Trash the Place
A home that Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee owns in tony Calabasas, Calif., has been burglarized and thrashed. TMZ is reporting that the break-in happened last week at a mansion that Lee has been trying to sell off and on since 2016. It is not Lee's current residence.. The website...
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Loudwire
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 3